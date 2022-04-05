New Photos Show Immaculate Construction Progress on ‘Moana’ Attraction

In 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana (2016) would be arriving at EPCOT. Construction has been progressing for quite some time now, and new photos indicate the attraction may open sooner than we think!

The new attraction will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and, according to Disney officials, will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Last year the construction site for the upcoming attraction became visible and construction has been progressing ever since. Now, new photos show workers continuing the construction as the attraction inches closer to opening.

We do want to note that the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction is just that — an attraction, not a ride. Think of it more as an experience. Disney describes the attraction as it “will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Regardless, it is clear that Guests are eager to experience the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction. The good news is that hopefully that day will come soon as workers are making immaculate progress on the construction site.

Twitter account bioreconstruct shared a series of photos to the social media account, one of which showing the current construction site:

A look across the Journey of Water construction site. Compare to aerial photo in first Tweet of this Thread.

A look across the Journey of Water construction site. Compare to aerial photo in first Tweet of this Thread. pic.twitter.com/aTXMdYwzcr — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 3, 2022

In another photo, we can see more concrete added to the construction site, to which bioreconstruct shared:

Journey of Water site is becoming dense with groups of concrete footers.

Journey of Water site is becoming dense with groups of concrete footers. pic.twitter.com/uvgp62ztxd — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 3, 2022

If you are not familiar, Disney officially describes the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana as:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.

The attraction is based off of the 2016 Disney animated film, Moana, which Disney describes as:

Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why… Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people.

Are you excited to see Disney making progress on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — but aren’t sure where to begin planning, then don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at the Authorized Disney Vacation Planners at Academy Travel for a free quote.