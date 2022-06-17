Insane Summer Crowds Cause More Hours Extensions at Disney World Parks

Massive summer crowds have taken over the Walt Disney World Resort Parks.

No matter what Disney Park you’re visiting– whether it be Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT– you’re sure to run into crowding.

Disney Park Guests have reported massive lines for popular attractions over the past few months with Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane queues even extending far outside of attractions at times. In addition to the excitement of celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, Disney fans are also crowding into EPCOT to attempt to get a spot in the virtual line for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the all-new story coaster that just opened last month.

In response to the expected massive crowds over the next month, Disney World hours have been extended at two theme parks.

From July 10 through July 30, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will now close an hour later, at 8:00 p.m. The Disney Park will continue to open at 8:00 a.m., which means Early Entry for Resort Guests will continue to be at 7:30 a.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will continue to close at 9:00 p.m. in the evening, but from July 3 through July 30, the Park will now open at 8:30 a.m. Early Entry for Resort Guests will now be at 8:00 a.m. This will give Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios the opportunity to Rope Drop Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, in particular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, even earlier and have the rest of the day to enjoy many more magical attractions including Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, and Toy Story Mania.

Magic Kingdom will continue to be open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and EPCOT will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. through July 30.

For the most up-to-date look at the hours at the theme parks in Walt Disney World Resort, please visit the official Disney website.

What do you think of the hours extensions at Disney World for the month of July? Let us know in the comments!