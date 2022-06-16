Guests Swarm Shelves as Disney Attempts to Restock Beloved Sold Out Item

Some popular Disney merchandise has been hard to come, especially when Guests are swarming shelves before the merchandise can even be restocked.

As Walt Disney World Resort has celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, many Disney Park Guests have been seen stocking up on the merchandise and going to extreme measures to ensure that they secured their share of the items.

Just recently, Disney Cast Members attempted to restock a 50th anniversary cup at World of Disney, but before the item could even be put back on the shelves, it was largely gone. Why? Disney Guests swarmed the shelves and grabbed them as soon as they were placed there.

User @theneverlandtravelers shared the video on TikTok.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a craze for merchandise at Disney World or Disneyland Resort. Just recently at EPCOT, Disney Park Guests waited in line for more than seven hours for a Figment popcorn bucket. The popcorn bucket sold out in just a matter of a couple of days and a new shipment sold out the same day.

Over at Disneyland Resort, Disney Guests were seen trampling one another to get their hands on the new Main Street Electrical Parade merchandise collection when nighttime spectaculars were reintroduced at the Park.

Here’s what Disney says about the World of Disney Store and several different collection lines currently offered as part of the 50th anniversary celebration:

Experience A World of Magic Explore a vast collection of Disney merchandise, where you’re sure to find something memorable for virtually everyone. A renowned centerpiece of Disney Springs, World of Disney is an attraction by itself. Inspiring touches are on display all around inside the store, including mystical movie posters, enchanted art and animation ink jars that spring to life with a trail of pixie dust. Get lost in the magic as you browse through a masterfully curated collection of wonderful Disney finds—from huggable plush characters and colorful Minnie Ears to stylish collaborations with some of your favorite brands. So what in the world are you waiting for? Come experience the undeniable allure of the World of Disney store!

Find 50th Anniversary Celebration Merchandise Bring home your very own piece of The World’s Most Magical Celebration. To honor the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort, we are releasing merchandise collections filled with must-have mementos that will bring a smile to Disney fans of all ages! While select shops throughout Walt Disney World Resort will be carrying 50th anniversary celebration merchandise, World of Disney is proud to host the following collections: Celebration Collection Heading to the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration with a big group of family or friends? Stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. in your new “Disney look” courtesy of the Celebration Collection. Choose from a wide range of items designed to complement each other, or create your own individual look from pieces you can mix-and-match to create the perfect celebration wardrobe! Disney Castle Collection Give a regal nod to Cinderella Castle with items from our Disney Castle Collection. Inspired by the world-famous icon, this collection offers everything from collectibles––like ornaments and charms––to castle-inspired attire. Find just the right memento to forever remember the most magical of occasions. EARidescent Collection Imagine wrapping yourself—from head to toe—in the shimmer of The World’s Most Magical Celebration. Find the perfect apparel item or accessory to help you shine bright during this very special time. When you don pieces from the EARidescent Collection, you’ll feel like you’re part of the magic… because you are! All merchandise is available while supplies last.

