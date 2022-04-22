Disney Guests Sprint Through Park, Topple One Another For Newly-Released Collectibles

The return of nighttime spectaculars is finally on hand for Disneyland Resort.

Disney Park Guests got a special preview with a surprise live stream of the Main Street Electrical Parade earlier this week and, now, the beloved nighttime spectacular, as well as World of Color and the Disneyland Forever firework show will be returning tonight at Disneyland Resort.

As a way to celebrate the return of nighttime spectaculars, Disney announced an all-new Main Street Electrical Parade merchandise line.

The line includes shirts with glow ink, leggings, and the perfect pair of ears so that the parade floats won’t be the only ones turning heads. It also features a mini backpack by Loungefly, holding all of your Park essentials, leaving Guests’ hands-free to clap with the iconic electro-synth-magnetic musical sound of the and the music accompanying the new grand finale for this fan-favorite nighttime spectacular. The announced collection ends with a Main Street Electrical Parade dress with glow-in-the-dark accents, featuring Pete’s dragon and Elliot, amongst other iconic floats, and is perfectly complemented by a sash that salutes the 50th anniversary of this timeless classic.

These merchandise collection items went on sale today and it seems many Disneyland Guests couldn’t wait to get their hands on them.

Twitter account @Schmoofy shared a video of Guests sprinting through Main Street, U.S.A. to get to the gift shop.

everything is FINE in Disneyland.

everything is FINE in Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/lThW6ex1J7 — Cosmic Bretwind (@Schmoofy) April 22, 2022

As you can see in the video, several Disney Park Guests are seen running through Main Street, U.S.A. on their way to get their hands on the new collection items. In the store, you can see dozens of Guests toppling over one another as they attempt to take everything off the rack.

In addition to the new merchandise collection, Disneyland also announced a Main Street Electrical Parade popcorn bucket that features a light-up Elliott, as well as Turtle Sipper.

