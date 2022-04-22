Main Street Electrical Parade Collectibles to Be Sold at Different Locations Throughout Disneyland

With the official grand debut of the reimagined Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland Resort only days away, Guests are looking forward to experiencing everything this nighttime spectacular will bring to the Park.

As part of what Guests could expect, Disney announced a Light-Up Turtle Sipper and a Light-Up Elliott Dragon Popcorn Bucket, inspired by the beloved floats part of this iconic parade. While many Guests were thrilled to see these offerings soon coming to Disneyland, many were worried about how Disney might manage the sale of these collectibles, considering they will be highly demanded by Guests and will probably attract the infamous Disney resellers.

After the tragedy that was the release of the Figment popcorn bucket at EPCOT earlier this year, Disney announced they would set a restriction to the sale of these collectibles: Two per Guest. Recently, another alleged measure came to light, as some Guests started commenting on the possibility of the Main Street Electrical Parade collectibles being sold at several locations throughout Disneyland. However, this measure has not been confirmed by official Disney Sources.

Redditor u/code_word_disney, for example, posted a list of 9 locations that will potentially be selling the Light-Up Turtle Sipper and Light-Up Elliott Dragon Popcorn Bucket in addition to an unannounced Main Street Electrical Parade Lightbulb Sipper.

After the recent live broadcast and media event held at Disneyland Park, Guests were able to get a surprise preview of the beloved nighttime spectacular with some changes and a first view of the collectible sipper and popcorn buckets that will be available once the parade officially returns to Disneyland.

At the moment, the Refreshment Corner, Jolly Holiday Bakery Café, and Red Rose Taverne show seasonal offerings related to the Main Street Electrical Parade on their menus, stating they will be available starting April 22. Currently, there are reports of Guests being able to see the Light-Up Turtle Sipper or the Light-Up Elliott Dragon Popcorn Bucket available at Galactic Grill, The Hungry Bear Restaurant, Troubadour Tavern, and Harbour Gallery through the Disneyland App, even allowing some to mobile order these iconic collectibles

Now that Disney decided to officially sell these collectibles at several locations, the measure could provide a fantastic way to prevent long lines of Guests from taking over the Park for hours while also providing more Guests with the possibility of adding the Light-Up Turtle Sipper or the Light-Up Elliott Dragon Popcorn Bucket to their collection.

However, the amount of Guests trying to get at least one of these collectibles will put this new measure to test, even more so if we consider the possibility of resellers trying to get much more than one of them.

Some of the other offerings coming to Disneyland along with the Main Street Electrical Parade are a line of exclusive merchandise and a dining package that will allow Guests to enjoy a privileged view of the parade and a delicious meal.

Disney Parks Blog announced the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade, stating the following about this nighttime spectacular:

Over the past five decades, the “Main Street Electrical Parade” has brought families together to delight in its many whimsical stories and featured characters. And soon, that will continue for a whole new generation of dreamers. In honor of the parade’s 50th anniversary, this nighttime spectacular will return with an all-new, enchanted grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness. This universal theme is reflected in the creative concept of the grand finale sequence. Inspired by both the original design of classic “Main Street Electrical Parade” floats and Disney Legend Mary Blair’s iconic art style on “it’s a small world,” the new grand finale brings to life more than a dozen Disney Animation and Pixar stories. These stories will be interpreted in thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound, with unique representations of beloved characters as animated dolls.

Will you try to add the Light-Up Turtle Sipper or the Light-Up Elliott Dragon Popcorn Bucket to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!