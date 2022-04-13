Disney Places Same Restrictions On New Collectibles Despite Figment Popcorn Bucket Disaster

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort collectibles are some of the most cherished items that a Disney fan can ever possess.

Whether it be limited edition offerings, special collectibles, or iconic merchandise, a Disney fan can never have too much.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World Resort saw an absolute phenomenon when Disney Park Guests went absolutely crazy for an adorable Figment Popcorn Bucket at EPCOT. Even though the collectible had a restriction of two per Guest, many Guests were seen buying 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, or even 10 at a time and shortly after the popcorn bucket was available in EPCOT, the collectible made its way online to third-party sellers.

At this time, there are still several Figment Popcorn Buckets for sale listed at prices of well over $100.00.

The collectible sold out just days after becoming available and Disney Guests reported waiting in line for over seven hours to get their hands on the bucket.

Now, another major collectible is coming to the Disney Parks, this time at Disneyland Resort.

To celebrate the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade and several more magical nighttime spectaculars, Disney announced many surprise merchandise offerings. Among these were a Light-Up Turtle Sipper and a Light-Up Elliott Dragon Bucket.

However, it seems this time Disney will be more closely monitoring how the collectibles are distributed.

Disney Parks recently posted a TikTok of the new Light-Up Turtle Sipper and Light-Up Elliott Dragon Bucket with a new restriction: Two per Guest.

Disneyland proudly presents the Light-Up Turtle Sipper and Light-Up Elliott Dragon Bucket 🐢🐲✨ (2 per guest) #Disney #DisneyParks#Disneyland #MainStreetElectricalParade #PopcornBucket #Sipper

Disney has not confirmed how it will enforce the rule or what measures are being put into place to ensure that the collectibles don’t end up in the hands of resellers, but it’s clear that there will be much more restricted access to these collectibles as opposed to the Figment Popcorn Bucket from earlier this year.

Disney Parks Blog announced the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade several weeks ago and said this about the beloved spectacular:

Over the past five decades, the “Main Street Electrical Parade” has brought families together to delight in its many whimsical stories and featured characters. And soon, that will continue for a whole new generation of dreamers. In honor of the parade’s 50th anniversary, this nighttime spectacular will return with an all-new, enchanted grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness. This universal theme is reflected in the creative concept of the grand finale sequence. Inspired by both the original design of classic “Main Street Electrical Parade” floats and Disney Legend Mary Blair’s iconic art style on “it’s a small world,” the new grand finale brings to life more than a dozen Disney Animation and Pixar stories. These stories will be interpreted in thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound, with unique representations of beloved characters as animated dolls.

The parade is set to return on April 22.

In addition, Disney has announced that the popular nighttime spectaculars Disneyland Forever Fireworks and World of Color are set to return on April 22, and Fantasmic! is set to join them on May 28.

