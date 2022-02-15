Disney Fans Insanely Sell Out Figment Popcorn Bucket Again, After Giant Restock

Disney World fans can often present themselves as crazy for the fandom, which means when exclusive merchandise drops, any non-Disney fan would look at the Disney community in total awe. Who would have thought that a purple dragon with popcorn in him would cause such a stir and uproar among fans, and yet, here we are.

When the EPCOT Festival of the Arts debuted, one of the fun exclusive items to the festival was released, which was the Figment popcorn buckets. Exclusive popcorn buckets have a reputation to sell out when it comes to Disney fans and Guests. Many will line up for hours and purchase as many as they can for themselves, friends, and when it comes to resellers, for eBay. When the Figment popcorn bucket was released, Guests lined up for over 7 hours to get their hands on the purple creature, at a limit of 2 per Guest. Before the day was over, we saw eBay sellers posting the bucket for over $200.00!

Just yesterday, we reported that the Figment popcorn bucket had returned after being sold out for quite some time. Still, this time, Guests could actually mobile order their bucket and arrive at the designated time to quickly pick up their Figment and leave. This meant that Guests no longer had to wait hours and clog up the Pop Eats line at the food booth, and even with what looked to be thousands on display, the ease for purchase also meant that the amount of Guests purchasing the bucket would increase. Now, just one day later, the popcorn buckets are once again out of stock. When going to mobile order the bucket on our My Disney Experience app, we got the notification that we could not due to the bucket being sold out for the time being.

With the festival only lasting a few more days, through to February 21, it seems that the possibility to collect the Figment popcorn bucket is quickly dissipating. That being said, there is always a chance that Disney will carry the popcorn bucket through, past the end of the festival. Considering Figment is the unofficial mascot of EPCOT, with his own attraction as well, it would not be too shocking to see this happen. If Disney has more stock, and Guest demand is as strong as it has been, it would be financially lucrative for Figment popcorn buckets to be more of a “normal” merchandise option at EPCOT.

For now, however, it seems that anyone without a bucket will just have to use one little spark of their imagination to believe they, too, own a Figment popcorn bucket.

At the moment, EPCOT is celebrating the Festival of the Arts, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere, and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also debut this year! Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!

More on EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts

If you are looking to visit the EPCOT festival, here is a list of what Guests can expect for the 2022 Festival of the Arts, courtesy of Disney Parks Blog:

Culinary delights from Food Studios around World Showcase

The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – a fun food stroll featuring five delicious sweet and savory treats

Chalk artists turning walkways into stunning landscapes and portraits

Photo ops where you can step into famous artwork

A paint-by-number mural

Figment’s Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt

Performance and visual artists

Special festival merchandise

The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts began on January 14 and will run through February 21, 2022. In the evenings, Guests can also catch special performances of Disney on Broadway!

What do you think of Disney Guests clamoring for the Figment popcorn buckets?

