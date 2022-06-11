Daisy Duck Bends Over and Purposely “Flashes” Guests

One of the best aspects of visiting the Disney Parks is meeting some of our favorite characters. Mickey and friends, the Disney Princesses, and more are always out and about in the theme parks greeting Guests and taking the perfect photo.

Over in one Disney Park, the sassy and stylish Daisy Duck was out and about greeting Guests and taking photos when suddenly, mother nature had different plans. In a video posted to TikTok, Daisy can be seen strutting around the Park when she decided to have some fun with the Guests.

Daisy can be seen walking over to the garden and bending over when suddenly the wind gusts out of no where and blow Daisy’s dress up. The Cast Member comes over and tries to fix her dress, but Daisy is then seen getting mad at the Cast Member and bends over once again.

You can see the TikTok video below.

Disney fans love the way Daisy handled it as one user said:

that’s just daisy being daisy

And another fan commented:

I didn’t see nothing 😅

One TikTok user jokingly said:

Thinks she’s Marilyn Monroe. 😳

While other fans simply commented laughing face emojis.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney made some changes to how Guests could experience character appearances at Walt Disney World. For example, Disney introduced socially distanced sightings so that Guests could still spot some of their favorite characters while remaining a safe distance.

However, as the world fights the ongoing pandemic, the Disney Parks are slowly doing away with the social distancing and Guests can once again hug their favorite character!

Inside the Magic will update you on the most up-to-date information regarding the Disney Parks around the world.

Do you love visiting Daisy Duck while at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below.