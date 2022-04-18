Disney Character Hugs and Autographs Officially Return to Disney World

When Disney World reopened in July 2020, they brought along some reimagined ways for Guests to spot characters, including on pop-up cavalcades at the theme parks and other surprise appearances of characters frolicking around, such as Joy and Pooh in the fields at EPCOT or Pooh and friends at Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom.

However, as the world fights the ongoing pandemic, Disney brought socially distanced meet and greets and socially distanced character dining back to the Parks. But today marks another big day for Disney Guests as you can once again hug Mickey Mouse and friends because Disney is doing away with the social distancing.

Today, April 18, Disney officially dropped the social distancing at character dining and meet and greets and Guests can once again hug Disney characters!

Rachel dined at Topolino’s Terrace this morning where she met Mickey and friends — and after two long years, finally gave Mickey Mouse a hug! She wrote:

After 2 long years, I finally got to hug Mickey Mouse today 😭😭😭 my heart is jumping out of my chest I am so happy! And yes, I’m wearing the same dress from yesterday 😂 #topolinosterrace #waltdisneyworld #charactersareback #mickeymouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel’s Disney Life (@rachelgoestodisney)

She also got up close and personal with Ms. Daisy Duck and took a “normal” selfie! She shared:

More character pictures from breakfast at Topolino’s. It was such a ✨magical ✨ morning! I missed hugging them so much! #waltdisneyworld #charactersareback #donaldduck #daisyduck #mickeymouse #minniemouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel’s Disney Life (@rachelgoestodisney)

Disney Character Guide on Twitter also shared a photo of her hugging Mickey at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, writing:

Hugs are back at Walt Disney World in numerous locations! Today we met Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse at Red Carpet Dreams at Hollywood Studios. We also saw regular greets at Hollywood & Vine character dining! #WaltDisneyWorld #WDW #DisneyWorld #MickeyMouse #Hugs #Disney

Hugs are back at Walt Disney World in numerous locations! Today we met Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse at Red Carpet Dreams at Hollywood Studios. We also saw regular greets at Hollywood & Vine character dining! #WaltDisneyWorld #WDW #DisneyWorld #MickeyMouse #Hugs #Disney pic.twitter.com/Z9OEkc49pV — DisneyCharacterGuide (@wdwmickeyhunter) April 18, 2022

It’s great to see Disney characters once again giving out hugs, autographs, and more personalized experiences.

Are you excited to see social distancing end at Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.