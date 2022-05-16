Disney Character “Flashes” Hundreds of Guests Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Guests love entering the Theater of the Stars on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to catch Belle, Beast, Gaston, Chip, Mrs. Potts, and others in Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage.

During one performance, Guests were in for a surprise when Beast had a wardrobe malfunction while on stage.

For starters, if you have never seen Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the official Disney World website describes the show as:

Relive the romance and magic of a tale as old as time in a lavish Broadway-style musical version of Beauty and the Beast.

The heartwarming tale of Belle and the Beast swirls to life in this lush stage performance. With colorful costumes, gorgeous scenery and the songs you’ve come to love, this sumptuous show will sweep you away—all over again!

During one performance, Guests witnessed Beast have a wardrobe malfunction while on stage as his pants fell down.

It is unclear as to exactly when this incident happened, but the video is making its rounds on social media once again, specifically on TikTok. User @_disney._stuff_ shared the video to their account along with the caption:

Other TikTokers had a bit of fun with this video as one user, Erin M., commented:

I’m guessing there really was something there that wasn’t there before and he had to make sure nobody saw it…

And Katie D. commented:

They should give him drawers so he’d be okay

Sarah also chimed in joking:

Welp. She’s about to see it. 😳

Overall, we think Beast handled this like a pro!

Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage is currently showing multiple times throughout the day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

