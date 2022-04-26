You Can Be Part of Disney World’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Show

Walt Disney World is currently holding auditions for various roles in the fan-favorite Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage, which takes place inside the Theater of the Stars on Sunset Boulevard in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The official Disney World website describes the show as:

Relive the romance and magic of a tale as old as time in a lavish Broadway-style musical version of Beauty and the Beast.

The heartwarming tale of Belle and the Beast swirls to life in this lush stage performance. With colorful costumes, gorgeous scenery and the songs you’ve come to love, this sumptuous show will sweep you away—all over again!

If you have always dreamed of being part of this iconic stage show, now is your chance as Disney is holding auditions for multiple roles, including dancers and vocalists.

The current job listing for “Dancers for Beauty and the Beast: Live on Stage!” is as follows:

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking a variety of diverse dancers for Beauty and the Beast – LIVE on Stage!; performed at the Walt Disney World® Resort. Seeking the following role: Male Identifying Dancers: 5’10”-6’2″ Female Identifying Dancers: 5’7″-5’10 All dancers must have a strong ballet technique and be proficient in all styles of musical theatre dance. Waltzing and partnering skills a plus! This is a 2 step process. Candidates must submit AND check-in to the audition to be considered.

The current job listing for “Principal Vocalists for Beauty and the Beast: Live on Stage!” is as follows:

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking Vocalists for Beauty and the Beast, Live on Stage!, performed at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, FL. Seeking:

Vocalists:

Belle: Eager village girl who falls in love with a beast, who becomes the prince of her dreams. 5’4″-5’7″, female musical theatre mix/belt to E. Must portray 16 – 20 years of age. Typecast Gaston: Male, arrogant, self-centered egotist who tries to get Belle to marry him. 6’4″ or taller, male operatic resonant baritone with a top G. Typecast SUBMISSION AND ONLINE AUDITION CHECK-IN INSTRUCTIONS: This is a 2 step process. Candidates must submit AND check-in to the audition to be considered.

For more information and to apply, visit the official Disney Auditions website here.

Are you going to apply for one of these Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage positions? Let us know in the comments below.

