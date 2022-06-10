Disney Characters Spotted Playing Lawn Games at Resort

One of the best aspects of visiting Walt Disney World is meeting some of our favorite characters. Mickey and friends, the Disney Princesses, and more are always out and about in the theme parks greeting Guests and taking the perfect photo.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney made some changes to how Guests could experience character appearances at Walt Disney World. For example, Disney introduced socially distanced sightings so that Guests could still spot some of their favorite characters while remaining a safe distance.

We saw Winnie the Pooh catching butterflies in the EPCOT grass as well as Joy from Inside Out, who frolics along the same grass. Over at Magic Kingdom, Guests can catch character cavalcades featuring Mickey and friends, Disney princesses, and more!

But the theme parks aren’t the only place Guests could spot characters. Goofy and Pluto typically make appearances at Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, but recently, Guests were surprised when they saw the sensational six at Disney’s Riviera Resort.

TikTok user and Disney World Guest, amagicallifeforme, posted a video of the Disney characters playing lawn games, and it just melts our hearts!

When walking through Disney’s Riviera Resort, Guests were surprised to see Pluto, Chip, Dale, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy all out and about. Some of the characters were even playing famous lawn games such as cornhole!

Check out the video below or by clicking here.

We love seeing the different character experiences around Walt Disney World Resort, especially the pop up offerings at Disney World Resort hotels!

More on Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort is the newest resort hotel nestled within the Walt Disney World Resort. A Disney Vacation Club Resort, this property offers a full range of accommodations.

From studios that sleep just two, perfect for a romantic getaway, to 3-bedroom Grand Villas for larger families or special group visits. With access to Disney’s newest mode of transportation, the Disney Skyliner, a new Character Breakfast, and all the amenities you can expect from a Deluxe Disney Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort has much to offer.

Have you ever seen Disney characters playing lawn games at Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.