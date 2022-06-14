Hollywood Studios Is Mysteriously Booked Solid Months In Advance

Ever since Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida implemented its pandemic-related Disney Park Pass system, Guests have had to cross their fingers that their desired dates are available at the property’s four non-water park theme park destinations — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In order to enter a Park, Guests are required to have both a valid theme park ticket and a Disney Park Pass for that date. While Park Hopping did return in January 2021 — and Guests can enter their second Park of the day without a reservation — the system hinges on the second park not being at capacity.

As capacity has increased across Disney’s flagship theme park property, Disney Park Pass availability for all three Guest categories — Theme Park Ticket Holders, Select Resort Hotel Guests, and Annual Passholders — has become less challenging than it once was, when Parks were often booked.

One Guest, however, has noticed that Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park is strangely already unavailable for the entire week of October 10-14, 2022. Reddit user u/mchlrysnds posted, “Hollywood Studios booked out 10th to 14th October. What’s happening?”

As you can see in the screenshot below, the Park — which is home to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land — is fully booked from Monday through Friday, while all three other theme parks still have full availability.

Other social media users were unsure precisely why Hollywood Studios is booked solid so far in advance, but they did chime in with some theories.

u/Iguanadonna noted that it is Thanksgiving in Canada that week, so some Guests might be taking advantage, though this doesn’t explain why only DHS is already at capacity:

…Canadian Thanksgiving, so you might have a decent amount of Canadians taking advantage of the stat holiday that week.

Another Redditor, u/Tuilere, noted that “Fall breaks for many schools [in the United States] happens during Columbus Day week.”

Again, however, this doesn’t explain why only Hollywood Studios is currently full. At least one user on the thread was frustrated, having booked Disney World tickets for those dates, but no Park Passes yet:

That is stupid…if I bought tickets and can't enter because I haven't reserved a park on the days we are going yet even though we already paid in full for our tickts [sic: tickets]

The future Guest noted that it was their “first trip to Disney” and was “already starting out bad,” despite other Guests noting that Park Passes should ideally be reserved when tickets are purchased.

Ultimately, it was confirmed that Disney solved the Guest’s problem by moving his checkout date so he could reserve Saturday Park Passes for Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park.

If you plan to visit Disney World in October, it seems that checking the official Park reservation calendar now would be a smart move to avoid a similar headache.

Disney offers the following details about the Park Pass system:

Get Your Ticket. Make Your Park Reservation. Enjoy the Magic. The magic is ready and waiting for you at Walt Disney World Resort! There are a few important things you need to know before you visit: Make a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system. To enter a theme park, all Guests ages 3 and older must have a park reservation in addition to valid admission for the same park on the same date (limit one park per day). At this time a park reservation is not required to visit a water park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change. Face coverings for Guests—please check current face covering requirements.

What do you think about Disney Park Passes?

