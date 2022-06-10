All About FREE Drink Refills at Walt Disney World Resort

Whether it’s your first visit to Walt Disney World Resort or your 100th, there is always something new to learn about how to maximize the value of your next magical vacation.

One thing many Guests are curious about is how free drink refills work at Disney World hotels and theme parks. This comprehensive guide will provide you with everything you need to know about getting refills at no charge next time you visit Walt Disney World Resort property.

What is the Disney World refillable mug program?

While there are many perks to staying at one of Walt Disney World Resort’s onsite hotels, many longtime Guests believe one of the most valuable benefits — yet oft underappreciated — is the refillable mug program.

Refillable mugs can be purchased at Disney Value Resorts — like Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Resorts — Disney Moderate Resorts — like Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — and Disney Deluxe Resorts — like Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

It is important to note that there are limits on how long refillable mugs can be used — and, remember, they are only good at Disney World Resort hotels, not in theme parks or at Disney Springs.

How long can you use a Disney World refillable souvenir mug?

The planDisney website notes:

Purchasing a Disney Souvenir rapid refill mug at my Walt Disney World Resort for use on my Walt Disney World vacation is one of my favorite things! Typically, once you purchase this rapid refill mug at your Walt Disney World Resort and have it activated at the time of purchase, it is usually good for refills for two weeks (14 days), according to my experience. Also, you can refill them at any Walt Disney World Resort as long as you are within the time period of use after activation. Keep in mind that these mugs are not refillable in theme parks or water parks, but only at the Walt Disney World Resorts.

It is important to note that the RFID-enabled “Rapid Fill” Disney World mugs have not existed forever (obviously, since RFID technology is relatively new).

If you own a “forever mug” that existed before the “Rapid Fill” system went into effect there is technically no reason you can’t continue using that particular Disney World souvenir to your heart’s content — however, if a Cast Member tells you you need to purchase a new mug to align with current protocols, the right and ethical thing would be to adhere to Disney’s present regulations.

Can Disney World refillable mugs be used at theme parks?

As previously mentioned, you cannot refill Disney souvenir mugs at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, or Disney’s Blizzard Beach. planDisney specifically addressed drink refills at Magic Kingdom Park for one Guest:

The Florida heat can be very intense, so hydration is incredibly important. While there are resort refillable mugs, which will allow you to refill your mugs with soda, coffee, tea and other beverages at the Disney Resort hotels, unfortunately, there are no refillable mugs for the theme parks. However, you will find quite a few beverage options to purchase throughout Magic Kingdom. You are also free to bring beverages with you into the theme parks, provided you don’t bring any alcohol or glass containers. Finally, you can always get complimentary ice water from any quick service restaurant. I like to use complimentary cups of ice water to refill water bottles that we carry throughout the day!

Can you get free refills at Walt Disney World Resort restaurants?

Guests who aren’t staying at onsite Resorts are, of course, welcome to bring their own water bottles into all of Disney World’s theme parks and water parks. Visitors can also purchase beverages at various establishments, including Quick Service and Table Service restaurants.

planDisney offered the following details about fountain drink refills at Disney World:

When dining at a Table-Service Restaurant fountain drinks come with complimentary refills. Other beverages, such as coffee and tea also come with refills as well. If you would like a specialty beverage such as a smoothie or milkshake they will not be refillable. Much to my daughter’s dismay, slushy drinks are non-refillable as well. During breakfast buffets I have also received complimentary refills on my milk as well as different types of juices. During dinner, complimentary refills on beverages like milk and juice can be hit or miss. We have been at several dining locations where they have been included while others have added the extra beverages to our cheque. Signature Dining Locations also offer free refills on fountain drinks. There are also several Quick-Service Dining Locations that offer refills. Those restaurants will have self-serve beverage stations and guests are able to refill their beverages as they wish.

Which Quick Service restaurants have free refills at Disney World?

A recent Reddit thread shared a list of Quick Service locations where Disney World Guests can get free beverage refills:

Magic Kingdom: Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe – Explore a galaxy of enticing options from our out-of-this-world bacon cheeseburgers to chicken strips to plant-based burgers. Plus, have a blast enjoying the stellar musical entertainment of Sonny Eclipse!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Restaurantasaurus – Delight in pre-hysteric, paleontology student humor as you dine on Angus burgers, chicken nuggets and more in a dino-themed dorm. Enjoy ice cold beverages and Safari Amber draft beer.



Satu’li Canteen – Indulge in the art and culture of the Na’vi while dining inside this former RDA mess hall, only at Pandora – The World of Avatar. Disney’s Hollywood Studios: ABC Commissary – Lights… Cameras…. Eating! Feast on fare with international flair amid the Art Deco setting of this studio-inspired commissary.



Backlot Express – Get your grub on with savory and flavorful dishes like the BBQ Burger or Cuban Sandwich! Desserts, beer and soft drinks are also available.

EPCOT: Sunshine Seasons – Harvest the goodness of the greenhouses of The Land Pavilion! From sun up to sundown, dig in to a bountiful selection of fresh, flavorful fare—including wood-grilled entrées.



Connections Cafe – Delight in a tasty treat when you stop by for STARBUCKS® coffee, specialty beverages and Disney-baked goods.



Regal Eagle BBQ – Sink your teeth into mouthwatering barbecue at this new eatery in the American Adventure pavilion.



What is a Disney Quick Service restaurant?

The official Walt Disney World Resort website describes Quick Service dining as:

A Walt Disney World quick-service restaurant offers great food and fast service. They are generally either cafeteria-style or counter-service venues. You order or take the food items that you want, pay for your food and sit down to enjoy your meal. In addition to quick-service restaurants, Walt Disney World Resort features a diverse selection of casual dining and fine dining restaurants that offer sit-down meals with table service. Most casual dining and fine dining restaurants take reservations, but quick-service restaurants do not.

