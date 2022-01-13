Things We Love About Tony’s Town Square Restaurant

Step onto Main Street, U.S.A. in Walt Disney World’s original theme park to experience the small-town magic and nostalgia that Walt Disney himself was so fond of. Nestled right next to the Main Street Town Square Theater (on your right as you enter) is an unassuming little restaurant on the porch of the larger white building. With all the beauty of the Main Street hub, it’s easy to miss as you gaze at Cinderella Castle down the street. But past the popcorn smell, you might sense the appetizing scent of spaghetti.

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant is one of the hidden gems of Magic Kingdom Park. There’s a lot we love about this table service restaurant, which fits perfectly into the turn of the century town atmosphere, taking us to dinner with Lady and the Tramp (1955). Here are our favorite dishes and how you can visit this hidden gem.

What to Order at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant

You’re most likely visiting Tony’s if you’re hungry. Of course, this ripped-from-the-movie Disney restaurant features similar cuisine to that Lady and the Tramp enjoy on their date!

Regarding the Town Square Restaurant menu, Spaghetti and Meatballs are the top sellers here, and the meal has undergone a few (for the better) changes in the last few years. Disney’s chefs have not only improved the sauce but now hand-make pasta noodles in meals such as Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Ravioli, and house-made Gnocchi Primavera. Choose from toppings like grilled chicken breast or grilled jumbo shrimp.

We highly recommend at least one person at your table order the famous Spaghetti and Meatballs! The freshly made thin spaghetti noodles can be topped with Italian sausage (this reporter’s favorite) or classic hand-rolled pork-beef meatballs. Plant-based eaters can now enjoy flavorful mushroom meatballs.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Tony’s Town Square Restaurant is one of the few places in Magic Kingdom where you can order a glass of wine. Enjoy a stem of Italian vino while you nosh on antipasti selections like the Caprese with vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze. Tony’s is also known for the Crispy Calamari, which is served with spicy pickles and herb aïoli sauce.

Other worthwhile entrée selections include Italian-inspired dishes like pizza and various kinds of pasta. The Disney Parks Blog recommends:

“Tonys pizza pie comes topped with a blend of cheeses as well as your choice of pepperoni, sausage, or garden vegetables and make for a perfect shareable entrée! The Roman-Style Steak is another great option with spinach and ricotta ravioli, heirloom tomatoes, wilted chard, hazelnut, and lemon Parmesan crema, or you can chow down on the classic chicken parmesan featuring lightly-breaded chicken breast topped with provolone and Tony’s marinara sauce served over freshly-made thin spaghetti and local vegetables.”

Sweet finishes are available for adults, too, in the form of classic Cannoli with ricotta cream-filled shells and powdered sugar or Tiramisu with espresso-soaked sponge cake and chocolate sauce.

Tony’s Kids Menu

Kiddos will enjoy their own lunch and dinner menus at Tony’s, complete with a chocolate cupcake for dessert, topped with a dollop of buttercream and a white chocolate wafer printed with our favorite pups. Preface the finish with a kid’s plate of Grilled Chicken with Roasted Potatoes, Spaghetti and Meatballs (or Whole-Wheat Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs), Cheese Pizza, or Mac N Cheese. These can be paired with two side choices like green beans, buttered noodles, applesauce, or mixed veggies.

Where is Tony’s Town Square Restaurant? Ready for Spaghetti? Tony’s Town Square Restaurant is one of the first eateries you will come upon when visiting Magic Kingdom Park. Simply stay to the right when entering and after passing through the tunnel, look to your right. The Main Street Theater’s marquee lights will shine to catch your attention, but if you follow the white balustrades, and roomy front porch, you’ll see the entrance to the restaurant. “Relive the romance” of the golden age of Disney animation. Before you step into the restaurant, peruse the sidewalk out front. If you are observant, you’ll spot Lady and the Tramp’s paw prints on the rose-colored concrete. Oftentimes, this area is used for stroller parking for patrons, so look carefully! Inside, you’ll find spacious seating, in either the interior dining room, which looks just like what we expected from Tony and Chef Joe. Rich, dark woods, checkerboard floors, and greenery-topped booths bring the romance of the turn of the century Italian restaurant to life.

A lighter change of pace can be found in the sunroom, full of light, ornate chairs, and white tables. Here or on the patio, Guests can often see parades and cavalcades pass by. Because of this, patio seating on temperate days is coveted.

How to Make Reservations at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant Making dining reservations for Tony’s Town Square restaurant is much like making any other advance dining reservation at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Guests can either bring up the eatery on the My Disney Experience app or by navigating to disneyworld.disney.go.com and looking for things to do and clicking on Dining Reservations.

Walt Disney World’s website describes Tony’s Town Square Restaurant as a place to:

Relive the Romance – Share spaghetti and meatballs and more at this fun eatery near the entrance of Magic Kingdom park. Step inside this charming turn-of-the-century trattoria on Main Street, U.S.A., with its whitewashed balustrades, French doors and expansive front porch, which offers fantastic views for people-watching. In the lobby, Disney’s 1955 animated classic, Lady and the Tramp, plays in the background while pictures of its famous love-struck stars grace the walls. Hopeless romantics are bound to gush over the central fountain depicting the cute canine couple, and more characters and scenes from the movie get you in the mood for food, friends, fun times and perhaps even amore! Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made.

Meats-a-ball and Much Amore – Tony the restaurateur welcomes you with hearty Italian meals that your family will howl for. Begin your meal with fried mozzarella. Then, feast on favorites like pizza pie, chicken parmigiana, fettucine alfredo and spaghetti with pork and beef meatballs. While gazing at your loved one over a steaming espresso or cappuccino, shiver with helpless delight—bite after bite—as you share ambrosial treats like gelato and tiramisù. Molto delizioso!

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant is a must-try spot for anyone visiting Magic Kingdom Park. Bring your family or your special date to this familiar yet enchanting restaurant for a Bella Notte! Travel arrangements and dining reservation assistance are available from Academy Travel, the professional and knowledgeable Disney associates. Call them today at 609-978-0740.

Have you eaten at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant? Leave us a comment with your favorite dish!