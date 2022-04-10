Disney Experiencing Technical Difficulties Affecting Annual Passholders

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions, world-class entertainment shows, magical parades, and nighttime spectaculars that draw millions to the Disney Parks each and every year.

One of the best ways to experience Walt Disney World Resort– including the four Disney theme parks Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– is with an Annual Pass.

Disney offers different tiers of Annual Passes– which are temporarily unavailable for purchase– that allow Guests to make reservations for which Disney Park they’d like to visit. These passes include the Disney IncrediPass, the Disney Sorcerer Pass, the Disney Pirate Pass, and the Disney Pixie Dust Pass.

The Disney IncrediPass possesses the most offerings, including no blockout dates, and is the most expensive. After that, each Disney Annual Pass offers its own unique group of benefits.

Even though the Disney Annual Passes are still unavailable for purchase, thousands of Walt Disney World Resort fans are still pass holders and are enjoying the benefits of those passes. However, if you’re a Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholder, you may be experiencing some technical difficulties on the official Disney website.

A recent Reddit user shared that they were experiencing technical difficulties when attempting to renew their Disney Annual Passes. Every time they attempted to renew, they continued to get an error message that read “Some of the required payment information is missing or invalid. Please check your entries and try again.”

Several other users reported the same problem occurring to them when they attempted to renew their passes. One user shared they had to call the Disney Customer Service line to finally get help.

“Happened to us, we had to call customer service and do it over the phone. Awful experience,” User U/cavalier_54 said.

According to Disney, you can receive a discount when you renew your pass up to 30 days after your pass expiration date. Pass renewal is subject to availability.

