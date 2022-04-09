Disney Announces Supply Chain Shortage Affecting MagicBands

MagicBands allow Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort to enjoy the magic all at their wrist.

When first introduced, MagicBands were complimentary to Walt Disney World Resort Guests, but that was discontinued last year, and now Disney World Resort Guests can purchase their MagicBands up to 10 days prior to their vacation.

However, it seems Disney World Guests will have a smaller variety to select from when looking to purchase MagicBands in the near future.

Disney recently announced that MagicBands may have limited availability or be unavailable in various styles due to “ongoing, industry-wide supply challenges.”

Disney’s official announcement reads:

Important MagicBand Information Due to ongoing, industry-wide supply chain challenges, MagicBands may have limited availability or be unavailable in some styles. Our teams are working to improve our selection over the coming weeks and recommend Guests continue to check back to see if their preferred style is available.

Currently, there are just six MagicBand styles to purchase on shopDisney, meaning that many limited edition styles and upgradeable bands are not available.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest (when it’s open), and Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.

More On MagicBands at Walt Disney World Resort

MagicBands are colorful, waterproof wristbands—resembling a watch or bracelet—that you can quickly and easily touch to a sensor called a touch point. Cards work in a similar fashion, but physically resemble a plastic credit card or driver’s license. Both MagicBands and cards allow you to travel lighter throughout your vacation. You can use your MagicBand or card to: Unlock the door of your Disney Resort hotel room.

Enter theme and water parks (with valid admission).

Connect Disney PhotoPass images to your account.

Charge food and merchandise purchases to your Disney Resort hotel room (only available during your hotel stay). A MagicBand can also: Add a touch of magic to your vacation by unlocking special surprises, personalized just for you, throughout the Walt Disney World Resort!

Automatically associate your Disney PhotoPass attraction photos to the Photo Gallery on your Disney account at MyDisneyExperience. Currently available on 13 Walt Disney World attractions.

MagicBands are no longer provided complimentary to Disney Resort hotel Guests. MagicBands are offered for sale up to 10 days prior to arrival to Guests residing in the United States and Canada in English only. MagicBands may also be purchased when you arrive.

Have you had trouble ordering the MagicBand of your choice? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!