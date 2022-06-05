Disney Hints at Possible Changes Coming to Animal Kingdom

Disney is sending out surveys to those who recently visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World and some of the questions hinted at possible changes coming to the Disney World theme park.

In a survey recently sent out to Guests, Disney asked a variety f questions relating to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. When it came to the rides, each question asked the Guest specifically about each individual ride and how they felt about that particular ride.

For example, one question asked about Kali River Rapids and if it was considered iconic, a personal favorite, immersive, boring, dated, or insensitive. Disney is defining insensitivity as “perceives as disrespectful to some audience”.

These were the same choices for nearly every ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, including DINOSAUR, Expedition Everest, Kilimanjaro Safaris, It’s Tough to Be a Bug, and more.

Another question later on in the survey asked Guests what their general attitude towards change at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, hinting that Disney may be thinking about updating the Disney World theme park.

EPCOT, for example, has been undergoing a complete overhaul for quite some time now. One of the big changes happening at EPCOT is the debut of three brand-new lands, replacing what is currently known as Future World. These three new lands will allow all of EPCOT to feel connected with four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world.

World Showcase, which has already been a part of this Park, will be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery.

At this time, Disney has not confirmed of any changes coming to Disney;’s Animal Kingdom, but the survey may be hinting that Disney is thinking about a complete overhaul at the Park, similar to EPCOT.

Do you hope to see changes come to Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Do you feel some of the rides are outdated or insensitive? Let us know in the comments below.