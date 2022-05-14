Guest Shares Terrifying Experience at Disney World Luxury Resort

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests can enjoy delicious food and drinks, world-class entertainment, character interactions, iconic classic attractions, and new innovative experiences.

Staying at one of Walt Disney World’s Resorts is a dream to many, but for one particular Guest and her party, this dream turned into a nightmare in a minute.

Redditor u/GeneralInformation82 shared their experience while staying at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, one of the most luxurious Resorts on property. She comments that on the last morning of their stay at one of the Resort’s suites, she and a friend were taking showers in their own showers while their husbands were out playing golf and that as she was getting out of the shower, she heard voices coming from the dining area of the suite.

She comments she got out in a robe to find two unknown men in their suite with no uniform or equipment and that moments later, her friend came out in a towel to see these two men as well. The original poster says the men apologized in what she calls “broken English,” saying they were given keys to the room before quickly leaving the room. Obviously, both Guests were terrified, as the situation was not only uncomfortable but also concerning and dangerous, not to mention that it should’ve never happened.

The original poster says that she and her friend quickly got dressed and ran to the front desk to find out what was going on. Allegedly, two workers were sent to the room to fix the internet. Still, the Guest was skeptical as they were not in uniform and had no prior authorization to enter the room, apart from the fact that no member of her party had reported any issues with the Resort’s internet. She comments that Cast Members at the front desk were “super nice,” but that a situation like this should never happen. She ends her story by reminding everyone to latch their doors.

Fellow Redditors shared the Guest’s terror, agreeing that this situation shouldn’t have happened and that the two men should have been wearing uniforms or at least been escorted or accompanied by another Cast Member in uniform and with an ID. Others commented on their own experiences at Disney World Resorts, ranging from mistaken wake-up calls from Cast Members opening their rooms and Cast Members entering their rooms to check “everything is ok” to being given the keys to rooms still occupied. It would appear these situations are more common than one would think, which is concerning, especially considering the commitment the Walt Disney Company has to make every Guest’s stay a magical experience.

Inspired by the traditional African kraal, the horseshoe-curved design provides spectacular views of 4 lush savannas that over 200 hoofed animals and birds call home.

