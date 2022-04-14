Cast Member Shocks Table After Eating Guest’s Birthday Cake

Visiting Walt Disney World Resort on their birthday is a dream for many Guests. Riding their favorite attractions, meeting their favorite characters, enjoying their favorite snacks, getting their complimentary “Happy Birthday!” button, being congratulated by Cast Members, and indulging in some shopping all sound like excellent ways to make a birthday magical.

And if we add to that all the possibilities the Resort offers outside the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, between Disney Springs and the 25 themed hotels that can be found on the property, some of them with their own exciting dining options, outdoor activities and relaxing spa treatments, it would seem there isn’t much more Guests could ask for on their special day.

Recently, one Guest decided to celebrate her birthday at perhaps one of the most particular restaurant offerings on Disney property, and the experience was interesting, to say the least.

Sara (@saraofarendelle) posted a video on TikTok in which her friends and the Cast Member waiting their table sang happy birthday to her. It all seemed quite normal until the Cast Member took a massive bite out of the cupcake that was supposed to be for Sara, shocking her and everyone at the table. He then slammed the cupcake into the plate and threw it at Sara before walking away.

You can watch the video down below:

This insulting and vulgar behavior is unacceptable at the Walt Disney World Resort, or at least everywhere at the Resort, except in that particular restaurant. Sara and her friends visited the Whispering Canyon Cafe in Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. The restaurant is known for its all-you-care-to-enjoy skillets and shenanigans, with purposely obnoxious staff and jokes served faster than the food, Guests eating here are in for a real treat and an unforgettable time.

The official Walt Disney World website describes Whispering Canyon Cafe as follows:

We Like to Horse Around

Gallop on over to this Old Western eatery for games and good eatin’ served with attitude. Tether your trusty steed and mosey into this log-cabin lodge with rough-hewn charm and colorfully named Cast Members who have a reputation for sassing customers. Fine Frontier Fare

Bottomless platters and chuck wagon favorites will please the whole gang. Come one, come all, just come hungry for the Whispering Canyon Café Brunch-B-Q! Bring in the posse for breakfast or lunch and choose from a selection of our famous all-you-care-to-enjoy signature skillets. Choose The Heritage skillet featuring house-made buttermilk-cheddar biscuits, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon and Mickey waffles or decide to enjoy The Carnivore featuring maple-chipotle barbecued slow-smoked pork ribs, citrus-herb chicken, country potatoes and charred carrots. The Lighter Side skillet and plant-based options are also available. Related: Disney World Cast Member Seen Throwing Straws at Guests Corral your wild bunch later in the day for a country-style dinner to sink your teeth into even more all-you-care-to enjoy signature skillets featuring oak-smoked mustard-barbecued beef brisket, braised pork belly or house-smoked salmon. All skillets come with lip-smackin’ cowboy sides. The Plant-based skillet features maple-chipotle barbecued jackfruit, mustard-glazed beefless tips, over-roasted carrots and charred peppers. Before you hit the trail, get a load of our most wanted dessert—Granny Smith apple pie. Pardners 21 years of age and older, claim a bounty of beers, wines and concoctions sure to put hair on your chest. Yeehaw! Reservations

