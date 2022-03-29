Disney Server Only Allows Guest to Use Bathroom With Valid “FastPass”

If you have ever been to Walt Disney World Resort, you know that it is not just Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios that Guests love to enjoy, but also the many Disney Resorts around the property.

With Disney being the size of San Francisco, it is easy to understand how there are over 25 hotels, all with their own theming. If you want a Moana vibe, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is for you. Love the animated classics? Disney’s Art of Animation will bring all of your favorite films like Finding Nemo, The Little Mermaid, Cars, and The Lion King to life! There are so many options for Guests looking to book a stay at Disney.

One popular hotel is Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, which places its Guests in an outdoor atmosphere that is flooded with warmth and earth tones. The cabin feel of the Resort still allows for a level of high luxury to be added in, and being minutes from Magic Kingdom by boat, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is coveted by many. On top of the stunning theming, there are also excellent dining options, including Artist’s Point where you can eat with Snow White!

One of the most iconic Disney dining locations in all of the Resort, however, is Whispering Canyon Cafe. The Cast Members at this location create quite the scene, and are always looking to give their Guests a good time. If you want ketchup, get ready because the entire restaurant will be made aware and every bottle on every table will come to you directly. It is fun little moments like this that help create the playful vibe that Whispering Canyon Cafe holds.

Recently, we found out that if you need to go to the bathroom at the dining spot, you may need to collect a “FastPass” first. Erin (@WDWords) made a discovery from a few years ago and took to Twitter to show it off. It seems that this Guest was using the washroom a lot while dining at Whispering Canyon, and because of that, their server gave them a “FastPass” to the outhouse!

What’s the weirdest thing that you have from the Disney Parks? I have a fastpass to the bathroom from Whispering Canyon from years ago because I drank too much pop and always had to pee.

This clearly happened before the pandemic, and before Disney Genie and Lightning Lane became the new norm over the classic FastPass verbiage. Of course, no pass is needed to use the washroom at the Disney restaurant, but these little jokes take the immersive nature of the dinner and the experience for the Guests to the next level.

Plus, with the restaurant open to the main lobby of the hotel, the surrounding Guests can always know the silly antics that are going on in the restaurant, and a lot of the time, it will leave them scrolling on their My Disney Experience app looking for a dining reservation.

Disney describes Whispering Canyon Cafe as:

We Like to Horse Around

Gallop on over to this Old Western eatery for games and good eatin’ served with attitude. Tether your trusty steed and mosey into this log-cabin lodge with rough-hewn charm and colorfully named Cast Members who have a reputation for sassing customers. Fine Frontier Fare

Bottomless platters and chuck wagon favorites will please the whole gang. Come one, come all, just come hungry for the Whispering Canyon Café Brunch-B-Q! Bring in the posse for breakfast or lunch and choose from a selection of our famous all-you-care-to-enjoy signature skillets. Choose The Heritage skillet featuring house-made buttermilk-cheddar biscuits, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon and Mickey waffles or decide to enjoy The Carnivore featuring maple-chipotle barbecued slow-smoked pork ribs, citrus-herb chicken, country potatoes and charred carrots. The Lighter Side skillet and plant-based options are also available. Corral your wild bunch later in the day for a country-style dinner to sink your teeth into even more all-you-care-to enjoy signature skillets featuring oak-smoked mustard-barbecued beef brisket, braised pork belly or house-smoked salmon. All skillets come with lip-smackin’ cowboy sides. The Plant-based skillet features maple-chipotle barbecued jackfruit, mustard-glazed beefless tips, over-roasted carrots and charred peppers. Before you hit the trail, get a load of our most wanted dessert—Granny Smith apple pie. Pardners 21 years of age and older, claim a bounty of beers, wines and concoctions sure to put hair on your chest. Yeehaw! Reservations

Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made.

Have you ever eaten at Whispering Canyon Cafe? Let us know in the comments below.

