Disney Guest’s Birthday Ruined After Visit to Grand Floridian Spa

Visiting Walt Disney World on their birthday is a dream for many Guests. Riding their favorite attractions, meeting their favorite characters, enjoying their favorite snacks, getting their complimentary “Happy Birthday!” button, being congratulated by Cast Members, and, of course, indulging in some shopping all sound like excellent ways to make a birthday magical.

Plus, with all the onsite offerings the Resort has outside the theme Parks, from outdoor activities to relaxing spa treatments, is there anything else Guests could want?

Well, there might be, as MagicalMaddieB shared on her most recent YouTube Vlog. She decided to visit Walt Disney World on the second day of her birthday weekend and take her viewers with her, detailing her plans for the day, including a visit to Disney’s Grand Floridian Spa later that day.

Maddie decided to start her day visiting the Magic Kingdom to get a personalized button from Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Liberty Square and treat herself to a new pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses before her appointment for a massage and a pedicure at The Grand Floridian Spa. Once at the spa, she shared some of her experience before and after the treatments, mentioning how Guests with treatment appointments can spend as much time as they like in the different relaxation areas around the spa, which offer drinks, snacks, a steam room, and a hot tub.

However, not everything was magical for Maddie, as she found out after she got to the locker rooms to get changed and continue with her birthday plans that her brand new $180 sunglasses had been stolen from her locker. According to her, the Cast Members who helped her were very kind and even helped her fill a lost and found report, but still, she felt violated. Maddie described this experience as her “worst day at Disney World” since she was robbed.

The official website for Grand Floridian Spa states the following regarding valuables at the locker rooms:

Valuables

For the safety of your valuable items, we suggest you leave all jewelry and money in the safe provided in your hotel room. The spa will not assume any liability for valuables.

Although she was able to find another pair of sunglasses back at Island Supply by Sunglass Hut in Adventureland and tried to make her day better after being robbed, Maddie says the moral of this story is “don’t leave your crap that you don’t want stolen at Disney.”

The official site for The Grand Floridian Spa describes its services as follows:

A Rejuvenating Retreat

Step through the Victorian-style entryway and escape to a timeless haven of relaxation. Here, you can break away from the everyday and truly unwind amid soothing music, calm lighting and pampering experiences. The Grand Floridian Spa offers an array of revitalizing therapies and services—body treatments, massages, manicures and other indulgences—designed to elevate the mind and help you look and feel your best. Relaxation Rooms and Other Amenities

Before and after your treatment, take time to enjoy the many spa amenities and special touches, including: A relaxation room with light refreshments and soothing music

A dressing room, where you’ll find a cozy robe and slippers in your locker to enjoy during your visit

Here, it’s easy to experience serenity—and rediscover your best self.

With spa treatments, salon services, and a 24-hour fitness center, The Grand Floridian Spa offers Guests an opportunity to relax during their Walt Disney World trip. Just don’t forget to leave your valuables in your hotel room safe.

What do you think of what happened to Maddie? Have you ever had a similar experience? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary, and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!