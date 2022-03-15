Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Undergoes Massive Expansion

Disney Vacation Club Members have another reason to be excited looking ahead to the future.

Disney Vacation Club is a timeshare program that gives priority access to its members, including access to stunning Disney Vacation Club Resorts and much more.

When you purchase from Disney Vacation Club, you’ll have access to incredible vacation destinations and accommodations, as well as Membership Extras—which includes an array of ever-changing benefits. When traveling outside of Disney Vacation Club Resorts, DVC members can use a point exchange network. This simply means you basically cash in your DVC points to stay at hotels associated with the current RCI vacation exchange network which has loads of hotels around the world. Disney has announced that effective January 1, 2022, Disney Vacation Club will be switching over to Interval International with RCI no longer being the vacation exchange network for DVC.

Today, Disney Vacation Club announced proposed plans to develop new Disney Vacation Club villas at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Theme Park Reporter Scott Gustin posted the news with a photo of concept art for what the villas will look like. They are slated to open in 2024.

Disney Vacation Club just announced new villas coming to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort– projected to open in late 2024. The new DVC addition will also pay homage to the Spirit of Aloha show that will not return to the resort.

Inspired by the early concepts for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, the Imagineers of today are honoring the past while furthering the resort story with this innovative addition. Projected to open in late 2024, the proposed vacation ownership property would complement the existing resort and evoke the spirit of the Pacific Islands.

“It’s no secret that our Members and Guests love the monorail resorts at Walt Disney World,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. “Expanding our Disney Vacation Club offerings at the Polynesian would give our Members and Guests yet another incredible option for staying close to the magic while making vacation memories that last a lifetime.”

Situated on the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon, the proposed property would join the rest of the resort in offering stunning views of the Magic Kingdom. Proposed plans would offer additional rooms, new recreation offerings and dining options. More information and project details will be shared at a later date.

The new additions will pay tribute to the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show, which was confirmed as permanently closed by Walt Disney World Resort today.

Disney’s official description of Disney’s Polynesian Resort reads:

Celebrate the spirit of the South Pacific at this oasis of tropical palms, lush vegetation and so much more. From moonlit nights immersed in the outdoor island ambience to the exotic tastes of our world-class restaurants, discover the signature tropical atmosphere that’s made Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort a favorite Disney destination since 1971.

