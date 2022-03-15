A fan-favorite dinner show at Walt Disney World will never reopen as it has been confirmed it is permanently closed.

Walt Disney World is home to many restaurants, but if Guests are looking for a different experience, they should dine at one of Disney World’s dinner shows. For example, a fan-favorite dinner show, Disney’s Spirit of Aloha, is one that offers Guests a cultural-inspired dining experience with music, a beautiful storyline, delicious food, and outdoor seating. Disney World describes the show as:

Hula Dancing, Fire Dancing and More Celebrate the spirit of aloha with spellbinding dancers, drummers and a show-stopping fire-knife performer. Auntie Wini is hosting a fun-filled luau to say goodbye to one of the local girls who’s headed to the “mainland” for college—and you’re invited! In the open-air theater in Luau Cove, delight in enthralling traditions from Polynesia, including dances from Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand and Hawaii. An All-You-Care-to-Enjoy, Tropical Feast Settle in for platters of authentic Aloha pulled pork, Polynesian ribs, roasted chicken and seasonal vegetables. Savor fresh-cut fruit and a salad with ginger-lime dressing—and then polish your meal off by indulging in Pineapple Guava Cake and Chocolate Cake! Children’s favorites like Chicken Breast Nuggets with Tater Bites, cheese pizza, and either grilled chicken or fish of the day with rice and green beans are also available upon request on the limited kids menu. In addition to soft drinks, lemonade, coffee and other non-alcoholic beverages, Guests 21 years of age and up can enjoy beer and wine with their meals. For an added charge, indulge in a fruity cocktail—like the Pau Hana Punch served in a hand-carved coconut keepsake.

In September 2020, the Walt Disney Company laid off thousands of Cast Members, including the iconic Spirit of Aloha performers at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Now, unfortunately, it seems these performers will never return to the dinner show as Disney has confirmed Spirit of Aloha will be permanently closing.

According to reporter Scott Gustin, the popular Disney’s Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show will not reopen and it is permanently closed:

Confirmed: Disney’s Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show will not reopen. It’s permanently closed.

At this time, there is no word on if Disney World’s other dinner show, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, will return. If you have never experienced Hoop-Dee-Doo, it is a popular dinner show located at Fort Wilderness at Walt Disney World. However, much like Spirit of Aloha, due to the ongoing pandemic, Pioneer Hall has not been able to host Guests and in fall 2020, the cast of Hoop-Dee-Doo, were, unfortunately, laid off.

The good news is that not long ago, we reported Disney may have recalled some of the cast of the Hoop-Dee-Doo. This could be an indication that they are getting ready to reopen the dinner show to Guests, though nothing was confirmed at the time.

