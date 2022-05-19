2022’s Scrumptious Concert Lineup at EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival

Cooking up even earlier this year, EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival will also be a delight for your ears! Tune into the new Eat to the Beat concert lineup that’s been newly released by Disney! The series will be sponsored by Florida Blue Medicare and will be serving up “some piping hot tunes at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE starting this July!”

2022’s Scrumptious Concert Lineup at Epcot Food and Wine

EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival has long been a part of the Disney Guest experience in fall. But starting mid-summer this year, Guests will be able to feast their ears on a new musical lineup at the America Gardens Theatre stage. The Disney Parks Blog has released their tried and true “recipe” of festival love, with “internationally recognized artists as well as local bands bringing their sizzling sounds to the America Gardens Theatre stage.”

The “five-star menu” has something for every taste – from house favorites like Baha Men, Tiffany, and Air Supply, to fresh-to-the-festival acts like Hoobastank, Los Amigos Invisibles, and Stokley. More of the announced artists include hits like Baha Men, Air Supply, and Hoobastank, which is new for the theme park. You’ll want to keep checking back at TasteEPCOT.com as more acts are revealed. When you’re ready to start finding your seats, you can secure your spot at the stage with an Eat to the Beat Dining Package, available Friday-Monday. Start booking on May 24, 2022.

2022 Eat to the Beat Concert Series Artist Schedule

July 14-15 – Baha Men

July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne

July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany

Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project

Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross

Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply

Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue

Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook

Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank (NEW)

Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)

Sept. 23-24 – BBMak

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley (NEW)

Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.

Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills

Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special

Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 28-31 – Hanson

Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men

2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Disney reveals more about the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which will occupy an 18-month-long stint at the Walt Disney World Resort for its milestone 50th Anniversary celebration. Disney Parks Blog mentions,

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival runs July 14 through Nov. 19, 2022, giving you plenty of time to taste your way around the world with an irresistible selection of gourmet plates and refreshing beverages at more than 25 Global Marketplaces located throughout the park. That’s nearly 130 days to feast on heartwarming dishes inspired by campfire-cooked summertime favorites at Flavors from Fire, dig into South American cuisine and culture at Brazil, or snack on crispy yucca fries at The Fry Basket. My fellow cheese lovers will want to check out Emile’s Fromage Montage, where you can sample a variety of delicious cheeses served in inventive ways. Purchase any five cheese dishes listed in the Festival Passport and collect a stamp for each cheese dish purchased. Once you’ve collected all five stamps, bring the stamped Festival Passport to Shimmering Sips for a specialty item – as if five cheese dishes aren’t enough of a reward!

