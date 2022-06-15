Disney Attraction Officially Closed For Refurbishment

For fans of dinosaurs, you’re out of luck.
According to the official Walt Disney World website, TriceraTop Spin is now officially closed for an unfortunate but brief refurbishment. This closure started Friday June 13 and will continue until June 17, less than a week in total downtime. The full statement reads:
From Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17, 2022, TriceraTop Spin will be unavailable due to routine maintenance. Please check the My Disney Experience mobile app to view wait times for other nearby attractions.
This short timespan means that whatever is being done to the ride is not major and we don’t expect the attraction to change much. TriceraTop Spin is a family ride and can be found in DinoLand USA at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The ride emulates other family-friendly attractions such as Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Astro Orbiter, and The Magic Carpets of Aladdin, all three of which can be found at Magic Kingdom.
More on the attraction below:
A Dino Ride in the Sky
Climb into a 4-person triceratops gondola and prepare for liftoff! Bob up and down, forward and back, as you sail through the air to festive music. Don’t be surprised if something prehistoric appears from the giant crown in the center of the top.
Designed for little ones and the young-at-heart, TriceraTop Spin is a blast from the prehistoric past.
How High Will You Fly?
If you’re seated in the back row, you can direct how high or low you fly by moving an onboard lever up or down. If you’re sitting in the front row, maneuvering a joystick will tip your dinosaur forward or backward.
Thankfully Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a great selection of other rides and attractions Guests can check out. Thrill rides like Expedition Everest and DINOSAUR are great for adrenaline junkies, offering terrifying encounters with huge animatronics.
Guests can also enjoy the amazing Pandora – The World of Avatar section of the Park, which features incredible food and two immersive attractions known as Na’vi River Journey and Flight of Passage.