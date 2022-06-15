Guest Speculates Disney “Toned Down” ‘Guardians’ Coaster After Opening

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT on May 27.

Fans were excited about the attraction, one of the world’s largest indoor coasters, and the first-ever reverse launch on a Disney Parks rollercoaster. It’s the second Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) themed ride at a United States Disney Park following Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! at Disneyland Resort.

However, demand for the ride seems to have rapidly decreased in the weeks since the ride opened, with afternoon virtual queue spots available for hours after release.

Many Guests have reported intense motion sickness on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, similar to another EPCOT ride, Mission: Space. Walt Disney World quickly installed paper bag stations at the end of the ride.

Now, one Guest wonders if Walt Disney World has toned down the ride to avoid motion sickness and increase demand. Reddit user u/maceyws asked other Walt Disney World fans if they felt Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind had changed, writing:

When I rode it on Wednesday there were lots of rainbow strobes and flashing lights during the September Sequence. When I rode it today I noticed no strobes at all just the lights of the stars.

Another Guest reported riding recently with no changes, with most Walt Disney World fans agreeing that the missing effects were due to ongoing technical issues with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

One fan suggested that since the ride opened so recently, Disney may be “making adjustments or there might have been a rider with seizures coming on and they cut the strobes to keep it inclusive.”

However, most agreed that Walt Disney World would’ve sorted any accessibility issues pre-opening and that technical malfunctions are to blame. While it’s unfortunate to see a new ride experience technical issues, u/maceyws said, “it was still an amazing ride nonetheless.”

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Blast off to space with your favorite Marvel heroes by utilizing Walt Disney World’s virtual queue service or purchasing an individual Lightning Lane. From Disney:

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy. A World Beyond Belief Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. An Extraterrestrial Escapade Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

