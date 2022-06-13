Demand for ‘Guardians’ Coaster Rapidly Decreases Weeks After Opening

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort on May 27. Following Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! at Disney California Adventure, it’s the second Disney Park attraction themed after Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) in the United States!

During Annual Passholder, Disney Vacation Club, and Cast Member previews, the indoor coaster was so busy that Cast Members quickly had to come up with an outdoor queue.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind uses a virtual queue and individual Lightning Lane system, meaning there is no standby queue for the ride. On the day of their visit, Guests can purchase a Lightning Lane return time for $14.99 or join the virtual queue from their Disney Resort Hotel at 7 a.m.

Early in the morning, the virtual queue and individual Lightning Lane return times regularly sell out in minutes. If Guests miss their shot, they can try again at 1 p.m. as long as they’re at EPCOT or have a valid Park Hopper.

When the coaster opened, the afternoon return times sold out in seconds. But over the last week, the 1 p.m. return times have lasted minutes, even hours in some cases, before selling out.

One Disney fan created a scatter graph of the last seven days of virtual queue drops for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and shared it on Reddit. U/gerarar posted:

Scatter Graph of the last 7 days of Virtual Queue drops for GOTG: Cosmic Rewind! Today’s 1pm stayed open for almost 3 hours! Yesterday, about 2 hours!

During the typically busy summer season at Walt Disney World Resort, it’s surprising that the virtual queue slots would last so long and so soon after Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened.

There are a few reasons this could be happening. Firstly, reports of motion sickness and even paper bags at the end of the coaster could have scared some Guardians of the Galaxy fans away.

Alternatively, the attraction could be running with fewer breakdowns than expected and be able to take on more Guests. In that case, it wouldn’t be that fewer Guests are riding but that Walt Disney World can offer more return times than they initially thought.

Another Reddit user, u/ChrisTosi, suggested that crowd levels may be going down due to rising fuel costs and a dwindling backlog of Guests that “didn’t get to make the trip during Covid, going now.”

One Guest, u/TheAceMan, is at Walt Disney World now and said that EPCOT is the only Disney Park not sold out of Park Pass reservations the week of their vacation.

Whatever the reason, it seems like any Guest who wants to experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind right now has a great chance!

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the largest fully enclosed rollercoasters in the world and features the first-ever reverse-launch on a Disney Parks coaster! It’s recommended for tweens, teens, and adults, with a height requirement of 42 inches. From Disney:

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy. A World Beyond Belief Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. An Extraterrestrial Escapade Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

Have you been able to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT? What did you think?