Thousands of Guests Unable to Experience ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Cosmic Rewind on Opening Day

The official opening date of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind gathered thousands of Guests at EPCOT who were beyond thrilled to experience the Park’s newest attraction, many of them doing so for the first time. However, as expected for an event of this magnitude, available spots for the ride’s Virtual Queue flew out in seconds, leaving thousands of Guests disappointed and unable to join the Guardians of the Galaxy on their latest mission.

While some Guests were fortunate enough to snag a spot at the ride’s Virtual Queue, their wait times ranged between two and six hours depending on their assigned boarding group. For example, Bello Kevy (@BelloKevy) posted a screenshot of their reservation for Boarding Group 62 with an estimated wait time of 405 minutes!

Good morning Disney friends! Today is the grand opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and I got a Virtual Queue!!! Todays going to be amazing!! pic.twitter.com/vHTukEINHr — YouTube: Bello Kevy ➐ (@BelloKevy) May 27, 2022

Houston (@radiohouston), on the other hand, shared how Virtual Queue was gone instantly for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind during the 7 am release. He tried to join the queue as soon as it became available, only to find out all the available groups had already been filled. “Gonna be a busy day at EPCOT!” he added.

Virtual Queue was gone instantly this morning for Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind. I literally hit Join Queue as soon as it was available and it was already gone. Gonna be a busy day at Epcot! — Houston 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@radiohouston) May 27, 2022

Seeing this situation, many Guests tried to purchase a Lightning Lane pass to the attraction, costing them $17 per Guest today. Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) even shared a tip for Guests trying to get Lightning Lane access. However, Lightning Lane access also sold out in a matter of minutes.

Something to keep in mind if you’re trying for Cosmic Rewind Individual Lightning Lane this weekend: If you fail at 7 am, keep trying until at least 7:12 am. 7:12 am is the purchase timeout for people who changed their mind or received an error during checkout. https://t.co/9uIAexHwdO pic.twitter.com/HbCRKJeQoB — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 27, 2022

While one would expect the attraction to be packed all day, VelociJP (@VelociJP) posted a video of the ride sending four empty trains in a row and mentioned a different strategy for such an anticipated opening day would’ve been more efficient.

EPCOT opened 1 hour ago. 4 empty trains in a row. Preshow starves platform bad… Regardless. Groups 1-20 had walk-on experience… Think a standby queue just 10min before park open would have seen 2,000+ for 12 hours & certainly have filled more seats than this pic.twitter.com/ZqsYKW1Gmf — VelociJP (@VelociJP) May 27, 2022

User @AMagicProductio commented that the ride’s Dual Load system makes the ride’s loading too efficient for the preshow to keep up, leaving empty trains cycling through the attraction.

No, it’s because the dual load is an absolute people eater and the pre show doesn’t have a fast enough turn around… so you’re left with empty trains cycling — AMagicProduction (@AMagicProductio) May 27, 2022

For many Guests, the 1 pm Virtual Queue was the last hope to experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind today, but again, Boarding Groups were packed in seconds, as Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind 1 p.m. virtual queue drop lasted about a minute. The highest boarding group number I have seen (so far) is 218. That group should be called around 8 p.m. @disneyziggy @ThrillData pic.twitter.com/g8VWCCqN7x — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 27, 2022

While some may consider getting a Boarding Group a matter of luck, many believe the Virtual Queue system implemented by Disney to be flawed in several aspects. And the situation gets even more complicated if we add the paid Individual Lightning Lane system.

Alicia (@_qvxxn_) voiced her opinion on the subject, calling out Guests who were purchasing Lightning Lane access and getting a Virtual Queue reservation for the attraction, limiting the number of Guests who would be able to experience the ride while they got two chances to do it.

How are y’all buying a lighting lane and getting a virtual cue for Cosmic Rewind? That’s not even fair y’all are limiting the amount of people that are able to ride the ride. That ridiculous. — Alicia. (@_qvxxn_) May 27, 2022

Jennifer Elizabeth (@themepark_daddy) added that Disney had no problems making people wait in a huge line when it means they’re buying merch, in response to people praising the Virtual Queue system for allegedly not making Guests stand in line in the heat.

for all the people praising disney for making a system where people don’t have to stand in the heat. they have no problems making people wait in a huge line when it means they’re buying merch pic.twitter.com/fj7G95m0fx — jennifer elizabeth (@themepark_daddy) May 27, 2022

Mixed opinions will continue to pour in regarding the Virtual Queue and Lightning Lane systems, and of course, regarding the experience of riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind today and in the following days. Inside the Magic will keep you updated on this highly anticipated attraction’s opening and performance.

More on Cosmic Rewind

We have previously reported several updates that came to light before the opening of this highly anticipated attraction, from the first peek at the costumes Cast Members will wear to footage from the Annual Passholder previews and even a guide to the attraction.

The official Walt Disney World Website describes the attraction as follows:

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

EPCOT is the epicenter of Walt Disney’s vision for tomorrow. Check out Spaceship Earth and then head over for some thrills on Mission: SPACE and Test Track. Enjoy the World Showcase and enjoy some incredible rides on Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’Ratatouille Adventure. Stop into the Imagination Institute to catch up with Figment in Journey Into Imagination and then hit both Soarin’ Over The World and Living with the Land inside The Land Pavillion. Stop in to see Nemo & friends and then relax and enjoy the Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival. Also, don’t forget to check out the all-new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, which is playing every night at EPCOT.

Were you able to experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind today? Let us know in the comments below!