Footage From New Disney Attraction Leaves Guests Underwhelmed

While many fans can’t wait for a chance to experience EPCOT’s newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the ride continues to spark controversy, as a recently posted video left viewers underwhelmed and questioning if Disney made the right decision providing the infrastructure for the attraction.

The video was posted by Tyler Dean McDowell (@_TylerDean) on Twitter, and in it, Guests can see the track of the ride, which is very similar to Space Mountain’s track, surrounded by grey screens on which the attraction’s effects are projected. Tyler moves his phone around to show a wider layout of the track and the building, which seems to be several feet taller than the attraction itself and has a lot of apparently empty space. Tyler captioned his video asking viewers if the attraction required such a spacious building, as he is curious.

I mean, be honest with me… Did this really require that big-ass building? Just curious. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #CosmicRewind #EPCOT

While it would appear all the space above the coaster is empty, Dustin (@pitt_fan51) commented that Imagineers and Disney constructions must follow building codes involving clearances, energy protocols, and fire protocols, among other regulations, making the building’s size completely necessary for the ride. Not to mention that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the largest indoor roller coasters in the world.

Uh yes? Imagineering is good at what they do but they aren’t magicians. They are still required to follow all building codes involving clearances, energy codes, fire codes, etc. so yes that building had to be that big

PeetDaGoof (@GumShoeGoof) also commented that regulations from the ASTM F24 dictate minimum clearance thresholds for indoor amusement rides exceeding certain speeds and that the fact that the storycoaster rotates 360 degrees probably complicated complying with those clearances.

ASTM F24 standards more likely dictates minimum clearance thresholds for indoor amusements that exceed specific speeds. In addition this being a rotating coaster might have complicated those clearances by leaving “forward” on it as undefined so all directions had to be equal.

Tyler later tweeted, shocked to see the number of negative responses his video had and admitted he is just “a guy who believes show buildings should be concealed, or themed.”

Regardless of the size of the building, Guests who have experienced it can’t deny that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a fantastic attraction. And those of us who haven’t had the chance can’t wait to enjoy this new adventure for the first time!

Disney Parks Blog describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as follows:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

