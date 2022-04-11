Space Mountain Breaks Down Mid-Ride, Cast Member Pushes Vehicle

Space Mountain is one of the most popular rides in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World and at Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort. Keeping in theme with Tomorrowland, Space Mountain blasts Guests off into space as they board a rocket on the indoor roller coaster and zoom past stars, constellations, planets, and more.

On a recent trip to space, Disneyland Guests were in for a surprise when the ride broke down and a Cast Member had to come to the rescue.

The way that Space Mountain is built, once a Cast Member pushes the ride vehicle, gravity takes over and allows for the vehicle to finish the track and bring Guests back to the loading/unloading station.

In the video below, which was shared to TikTok, you can see Guests got stuck halfway through the ride, which is when the Cast Member had to come and push them. Right before the ride vehicle takes off, the video pans to another vehicle stuck above them with Guests inside as well.

The Guests were able to finish the ride with the lights on, making for a unique experience!

If you have never ridden Space Mountain at Disneyland, the official ride description reads:

Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space. Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain.

Have you ever been stuck on Space Mountain? Let us know in the comments below.