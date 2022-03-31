Disney Attraction Facing Major Retheme Has To Be Pushed To Start

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are home to many iconic attractions that Guests come from all around the world to enjoy.

One of the most popular thrill rides of all time at Disney is Space Mountain.

The attraction takes Guests on a thrilling adventure through outer space as they ride on a rocket in the dark with nothing but stars to see. Well, except for when the lights get turned on for a slight mishap.

Tik Tok user DisneyWorldTom (@waltdisneyworldparks) recently shared a video of a Disney Cast Member having to push a Space Mountain rocket with the lights on to get the ride going again.

When you need a push on Space Mountain #spacemountain#disneyland #rollercoaster #disneyfyp #disneyrides#disneycastmember #funny

We’ve previously reported on similar incidents, but this one is pretty unique in that we see the lights on and after the Disneyland Cast Member gives a good push, the coaster starts back and Guests are able to complete the rides.

Space Mountain will be shutting down for a day next month and coming back with a limited-time retheme of ‘Hyperspace Mountain,’ which adds Star Wars elements to the attraction.

Disneyland’s official description of Space Mountain reads:

All Systems Go Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space. Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain.

What do you think of this breakdown on Space Mountain? Let us know in the comments!

