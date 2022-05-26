Disney’s Newest Ride Could Cost Guests Nearly $20 to Experience

While a lot is going on at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, one project truly takes the cake.

There aren’t many things more exciting to talk about than the brand-new roller coaster that is opening in Walt Disney World this month. Located in EPCOT, the Orlando theme Park will be the home to the company’s newest Marvel-centric attraction known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The ride promises a thrilling and energetic experience, complete with multiple song choices and great re-rideability. Fans lucky enough to have gotten a special preview of the attraction have called it a mix between Space Mountain and Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

We previously reported on the ride using a virtual queue as well as being a part of Disney World’s Lightning Lane system. Now we know exactly how much it will cost you to ride, at least if you’re utilizing Lightning Lane. See the post below shared by Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

NEW: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Individual Lightning Lane will be priced $14-$17 plus tax per person. The price will vary by the day. From May 27-30 it will be priced at $17. On May 31, the price drops to $14.

NEW: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Individual Lightning Lane will be priced $14-$17 plus tax per person. The price will vary by the day. From May 27-30 it will be priced at $17. On May 31, the price drops to $14. pic.twitter.com/I0msscbsDo — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 26, 2022

As you can see, the Lightning Lane will range from $14-$17 for this specific ride. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open in just a few days and we could not be more excited!

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

EPCOT is the epicenter of Walt Disney’s vision for tomorrow. Check out Spaceship Earth and then head over for some thrills on Mission: SPACE and Test Track. Enjoy the World Showcase and enjoy some incredible rides on Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’Ratatouille Adventure. Stop into the Imagination Institute to catch up with Figment in Journey Into Imagination and then hit both Soarin’ Over The World and Living with the Land inside The Land Pavillion. Stop in to see Nemo & friends and then relax and enjoy the Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival. Also, don’t forget to check out the all-new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, which is playing every night at EPCOT.

Are you excited for this new ride?