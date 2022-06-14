Disney Destroys Fan-Favorite Show, Rubble Left Everywhere

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to hundreds of incredible experiences. From Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom as well as two amazing water parks, Guests can expect to make lifelong memories when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth”.

However, a lot of experiences can also be found outside of the Parks.

While Disney World may be famous for its amazing Parks, it also features a ton of jaw-dropping hotels and Resorts. One of the most beloved Resorts has to be Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort which is one of the oldest on the entire property. Guests have come to love the Polynesian-themed hotel and amenities as well as the delicious restaurants and dining options that it offers.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has what is arguably one of the best restaurants in all of Disney World, with Ohana being a fan favorite. Another great option for Guests looking for a dinner and a show was the Spirit of Aloha experience. However, this was announced to be permanently closing as the entire Resort continues to undergo refurbishment and construction.

Disney World describes the show as:

Hula Dancing, Fire Dancing and More Celebrate the spirit of aloha with spellbinding dancers, drummers and a show-stopping fire-knife performer. Auntie Wini is hosting a fun-filled luau to say goodbye to one of the local girls who’s headed to the “mainland” for college—and you’re invited! In the open-air theater in Luau Cove, delight in enthralling traditions from Polynesia, including dances from Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand and Hawaii. An All-You-Care-to-Enjoy, Tropical Feast Settle in for platters of authentic Aloha pulled pork, Polynesian ribs, roasted chicken and seasonal vegetables. Savor fresh-cut fruit and a salad with ginger-lime dressing—and then polish your meal off by indulging in Pineapple Guava Cake and Chocolate Cake! Children’s favorites like Chicken Breast Nuggets with Tater Bites, cheese pizza, and either grilled chicken or fish of the day with rice and green beans are also available upon request on the limited kids menu. In addition to soft drinks, lemonade, coffee and other non-alcoholic beverages, Guests 21 years of age and up can enjoy beer and wine with their meals. For an added charge, indulge in a fruity cocktail—like the Pau Hana Punch served in a hand-carved coconut keepsake.

Now we can see that Disney has started to demolish what used to be the SPirit of Aloha dinner experience in a tweet shared by Brayden (@SirBrayden):

The spirit of aloha 😳 pic.twitter.com/t3ac2PHLPB — Brayden (@SirBrayden) June 13, 2022

In September 2020, the Walt Disney Company laid off thousands of Cast Members, including the iconic Spirit of Aloha performers at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. This was the first sign that things may not be looking so good for the dinner show.

Do you miss this iconic dinner show?