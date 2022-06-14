Disney Introduces Luxurious $110,000 Parks Experience

As revealed on the official Adventures by Disney website, a brand-new experience is now offered by the service, and it will cost you.

Adventures by Disney is a vacation and travel service that lets Disney fans explore the world outside of the traditional Disney Parks like Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Destinations include ew England, Sicily, the British Isles, the Galápagos Islands, and much more.

But recently, Disney announced a new type of all-inclusive trip, taking Guests to every single Disney Park in an incredibly luxurious package.

This trip, called “Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure” takes Guests to nine different locations including Anaheim, San Francisco, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Agra, Cairo, Paris, and Orlando as they visit each of the Disney Parks and Resorts.

Guests will be gone for 24 days, and 23 nights and will get to enjoy 68 different meals which are broken into 23 Breakfasts, 22 Lunches, and 23 Dinners.

More on how the package works:

Embark on a bucket list adventure for 75 ultimate Disney fans! This dream vacation spans 24 days and covers 6 countries that includes all 12 uniquely magical Disney theme parks worldwide, as well as 3 iconic landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower. Throughout the trip, you’ll stay in world-class accommodations, including the rare opportunity to be a Guest at Summit Skywalker Ranch. Plus, you’ll travel in luxury via a VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allows for direct flights to maximize your time in each destination. You’ll also enjoy personal access to experts and staff, who provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit.

With all of these features, you may be wondering how expensive it is. Well, this experience will set you back considerably, coming in at a whopping $109,995. This is not your typical vacation and Disney is obviously looking for ultra-fans of the Parks to embark on this journey. Booking for this incredibly luxurious trip starts:

June 20, 2022: Previous Adventures by Disney Guests who have traveled on 3 or more adventures

June 22, 2022: All previous Adventures by Disney Guests

June 24, 2022: Golden Oak Members

June 28, 2022: General public

Will you be booking one of these trips?