Disney Restaurant Still Lacking After Refurbishment

While there are many places to eat in Disneyland, one restaurant, in particular, has become iconic at the Southern California theme Park. Sadly, The Blue Bayou restaurant, which can be found in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, has remained closed for quite a while as the ongoing Pirates of the Caribbean refurbishment continues.

Disneyland’s Blue Bayou closed for refurbishment on April 21. Since its closure as well as Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney Guests have been desperately missing some Caribbean influence. Fortunately, the restaurant did recently reopen.

Unfortunately, because of the current construction on Pirates of the Caribbean, Blue Bayou is still in quite an unfinished state.

This could be seen in a tweet from MouseInfo (@MouseInfo):

The Blue Bayou Restaurant

The Blue Bayou Restaurant pic.twitter.com/PJc6MZBgTA — MouseInfo (@MouseInfo) June 11, 2022

As you can see, the “iconic” Disney construction walls are up, covering where Guests would pass through the restaurant while riding Pirates of the Caribbean. This is an incredibly beloved feature of the restaurant but also means that the restaurant’s ambiance could suffer whenever the ride goes down.

In response to this tweet, @empire_disney said:

Beautiful restaurant, but why the (hopefully temporary) wall? It detracts from the ride and restaurant

Beautiful restaurant, but why the (hopefully temporary) wall? It detracts from the ride and restaurant — SaveMyLaughingPlace 🇺🇦 (@empire_disney) June 12, 2022

We can’t help but agree that the walls detract from the overall experience and ambiance of the restaurant. Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean is set to reopen on July 1 so we can only hope Disney’s Blue Bayou will also return to normal on this date.

Disneyland officially describes the restaurant as follows:

Dine Down on the Bayou Step into perpetual twilight as the nighttime ambiance of the watery setting surrounds you. Spot Guests embarking on a Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, as you enjoy an authentic New Orleans-inspired lunch or dinner. It’s a truly unique setting where the bayou is, literally, by you!

A New Orleans Square Classic Blue Bayou has been a must-visit destination for many Disneyland Resort Guests since its opening in 1967. Its mystical setting takes you into the heart of the South—overhead strings of colorful balloon lanterns cast an enchanting glow, dotting the darkness while crickets chirp, frogs croak and fireflies wink in the dark.