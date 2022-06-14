Disney Restaurant Still Lacking After Refurbishment

While there are many places to eat in Disneyland, one restaurant, in particular, has become iconic at the Southern California theme Park. Sadly, The Blue Bayou restaurant, which can be found in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, has remained closed for quite a while as the ongoing Pirates of the Caribbean refurbishment continues.
Disneyland’s Blue Bayou closed for refurbishment on April 21. Since its closure as well as Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney Guests have been desperately missing some Caribbean influence. Fortunately, the restaurant did recently reopen.
Unfortunately, because of the current construction on Pirates of the Caribbean, Blue Bayou is still in quite an unfinished state.
This could be seen in a tweet from MouseInfo (@MouseInfo):
The Blue Bayou Restaurant
The Blue Bayou Restaurant pic.twitter.com/PJc6MZBgTA
— MouseInfo (@MouseInfo) June 11, 2022
As you can see, the “iconic” Disney construction walls are up, covering where Guests would pass through the restaurant while riding Pirates of the Caribbean. This is an incredibly beloved feature of the restaurant but also means that the restaurant’s ambiance could suffer whenever the ride goes down.
In response to this tweet, @empire_disney said:
We can’t help but agree that the walls detract from the overall experience and ambiance of the restaurant. Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean is set to reopen on July 1 so we can only hope Disney’s Blue Bayou will also return to normal on this date.
Disneyland officially describes the restaurant as follows:
Dine Down on the Bayou
Step into perpetual twilight as the nighttime ambiance of the watery setting surrounds you. Spot Guests embarking on a Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, as you enjoy an authentic New Orleans-inspired lunch or dinner. It’s a truly unique setting where the bayou is, literally, by you!
A New Orleans Square ClassicBlue Bayou has been a must-visit destination for many Disneyland Resort Guests since its opening in 1967. Its mystical setting takes you into the heart of the South—overhead strings of colorful balloon lanterns cast an enchanting glow, dotting the darkness while crickets chirp, frogs croak and fireflies wink in the dark.
Big Tastes from the Big Easy
Kick off your memorable meal with Southern-inspired starters. Next, choose from a selection of authentic entrées—including signature dishes such as Jambalaya and Plant-based Cajun Cauliflower.
Favorite dishes include a surf & turf combo of split lobster tail and petite filet mignon with all the fixin’s… and don’t forget the nonalcoholic mint juleps.
New additions to the restaurant’s menu include a New Orleans-inspired signature Hurricane cocktail, along with select wines and beers. And Guests commemorating a special occasion may enhance their experience with a Celebration Finale complete with sparkling wine and a unique shareable dessert. Kids can also take part in the Bayou spirit by creating their own meals, including delicious entrees and sides that cater to every taste.
Be sure to save some room for dessert—and don’t miss the best crème brûlée in New Orleans Square!
Have you dined in the Blue Bayou recently? What did you think?