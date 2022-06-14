Cast Member Stops Tram Mid-Route To Reinforce Rules as Guest Refused to Listen

Courtesy trams recently returned to Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will transport Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.

While riding the tram, Guests must remain fully seated with all hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the tram at all times. This is to ensure the safety of all Guests.

On a recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, an Inside the Magic staff member witnessed a Cast Member stop the tram ride back to the parking lot as a family was not listening to the rules.

On the ride back from Disney’s Animal Kingdom yesterday evening, the Cast Member came over the speakers, asking for everyone to remain fully seated as the tram was in motion. Within a few seconds, you could hear the Cast Member come over the speaker once again, informing every child on the tram needed to be fully seated.

After another few seconds, the Cast Member told the driver to stop the tram mid-route. The Cast Member then exited the tram and walked directly to the family who was not listening and informed the Guests that they needed to stay fully seated in order to continue the tram ride. Remaining seated is for the safety of Guests and the rules and regulations are in place for a reason.

The Cast Member didn’t walk away until the family all sat down and then he proceeded to the back of the tram and informed the driver to continue the route.

If a Guest does not follow the rules or regulations in place, Disney has the right to remove you from the theme park. Additionally, we understand this was a child who was not listening, but per Disney World’s website, children must be supervised by an adult:

Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a theme park or water park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older.

For a full list of Walt Disney World’s rules and regulations, visit the official website here.