Guest Spots Disney Tram Hitting the Highway

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, many thoughts come to mind. From exciting rides and attractions like Tower of Terror, Splash Mountain, and Expedition Everest to incredible restaurants like O’hana and the California Grill, Guests can expect to have an amazing time when visiting Disney.

One of the things that may not cross your remind when thinking of Disney is the transportation that is offered to Guests in the Parks. From busses to trams, Disney World has you covered in terms of getting around. Speaking of trams, recently, one Guest witnessed one of the Park trams hitting the main road.

In a post on Twitter, the popular social media platform, one user captured a photo of one of these trams on the main road in Orlando, Florida. See the full tweet from @kchristine below:

There’s a tram. Turning off of western way. Casual. pic.twitter.com/T6RhEP1g75 — kelly christine. (@kchristine) January 24, 2022

This is quite a bizarre and strange sight as Disney trams are never seen outside of the Disney Parks. User @HorizonsOne commented on this unusual event:

It’s nice CMs are getting company car benefits

It’s nice CMs are getting company car benefits — Matt (@HorizonsOne) January 24, 2022

The trams at Disney World have had a long and tumultuous past few years. The service was unavailable for nearly two years until they returned to Magic Kingdom last December. Disney announced that trams would be returning to Magic Kingdom first, with the service returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT later in 2022.

Have you ever seen anything like this while at Disney? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!