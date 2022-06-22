Disney Character Joining Mickey Mouse at Town Square Theater in Magic Kingdom

Disney World just announced they will be bringing back even more of the character meet and greets, including some fan-favorites from pre-pandemic.

For example, over at Magic Kingdom, Guests can once again meet Aladdin, Jasmine, Pooh, Tigger, Merida, and friends at Storybook Circus (including The Great Goofni). Additionally, Donald Duck and friends will rejoin their prehistoric party at Donald’s Dino-Bash! in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

And at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests will soon be able to meet characters from a galaxy far, far away as Star Wars Launch Bay will reopen on July 17.

But that’s not all because Disney also announced that Minnie Mouse will soon be joining Mickey at Town Square Theater, sporting her 50th anniversary outfit!

Mickey Mouse is currently greeting Guests at Town Square Theater in Magic Kingdom in his EARdescent outfit. But for those of you who love meeting the couple together, Minnie Mouse will be joining Mickey in July!

Disney Parks Blog made the announcement this morning, sharing:

Looking ahead to July, the always iconic Minnie Mouse will join Mickey Mouse starting on July 6 in Town Square Theater at Magic Kingdom Park. Both will be ready for hugs and photos in their EARidescent fashions designed specifically for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration!

Minnie joining Mickey is just one of the many ways Disney is celebrating the 50th anniversary. Known as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” Disney World began its anniversary festivities on October 1, 2021 to commemorate exactly 50 years since Magic Kingdom first opened its gates in 1971.

The good news is that this celebration isn’t just going to last one day, a few months, or even one full year — it’s going to be going on for a total of 18 months, into 2023!

Plus, these 50th anniversary festivities aren’t just happening at Magic Kingdom — they are also happening at all four of the theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

