Guests Pay For Lightning Lane, Still Stand In Extended Cosmic Rewind Line

The latest Disney World roller coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — is a family-friendly coaster and offers exciting thrills with an innovative ride vehicle that offers 360-degree motion for riders. The ride is located at EPCOT.

Cosmic Rewind currently utilizes a Virtual Queue system, similar to how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance operated when it first opened. Per Disney:

A virtual queue is in place for this attraction. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue is not available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours. Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience. View important information about the virtual queue. Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed.

Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane for $15 per person if they wanted to ride twice (once with Virtual Queue and once with Lightning Lane) or if they did not get a Virtual Queue at all and still want to ride at least once.

Well, those Guests who purchased the Lightning Lane for Cosmic Rewind were surprised when they were met with an extremely long line, extending outside of the queue area.

TikTok user disneymommagic was visiting Disney World recently and found the paid Lightning Lane line was not so “lightning quick” as it stretched pretty far outside of the ride entrance. They shared the following video, which you can see below or by clicking here, along with the caption:

This actually happened to me recently as well. We got into the Lightning Lane queue and entered the first room. Once we got to the hallway, we came to a dead stop and stood in place, with no movement, for 20 minutes. An announcement then came on over the loud speaker informing us there were delays. We decided to wait it out and we began moving within 10 minutes of the announcement.

We came to find out that the pre-show broke down while Guests were inside so they had to filter out all three pre-room shows before they were able to begin taking people from the queue, causing the delay.

When we got off the ride, we walked past the Lightning Lane line, which was extended just as far as seen in he TikTok video above.

Disney describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

While Guests blast off into the universe, one of six songs will play, enhancing the ride experience. The “Awesome Mix” playlist includes:

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Disco Inferno” by The Trammps

“Conga” by Gloria Estefan

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

Have you ridden Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments below.