Guests Scream For Help on Disney’s Brand New Coaster

The newest ride at the Walt Disney World Resort is Guardian of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. A first-of-its-kind attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind takes Guests on a wild mission through space, accompanied, of course, by the lovable Guardians of the Galaxy themselves.

Disney Park Blog describes the innovative technology for this new attraction as an “Omnicoaster”:

The Omnicoaster is a first- of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds. The Omnicoaster name builds upon the tradition of the Omnimover ride system in which Walt Disney Imagineers are able to turn guests in any direction and focus their attention on a specific scene or element.

The ride has been described as a mix between Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain and Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and while the ride is generally family-friendly, it has proven to cause motion sickness in quite a few Guests. However, reaction to the new ride has been very positive among Guests, which is very exciting, especially considering this is EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster.

However, the ride is still new, and kinks will still need to be worked out. We just covered a bizarre situation where the ride actually failed and rolled backward with Guests still on it. Now, another curious situation has unfolded, this time with Guests becoming completely stuck.

The incident was shared in a TikTok which is linked below:

As you can see and, more importantly, hear, Guests started screaming for help after being stuck on the ride. The Guest claims the ride was stuck for 30 minutes when Guests started screaming and begging for help.

We are unsure what happened after this incident, but we are sure Guests were eventually rescued or evacuated, depending on what the situation required.

It is important to note that currently, Cosmic Rewind utilizes a Virtual Queue system, similar to how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance operated when it first opened. Per Disney:

A virtual queue is in place for this attraction. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue is not available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours. Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience. View important information about the virtual queue. Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed.

Have you been able to experience this new ride yet at EPCOT?

