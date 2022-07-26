Guest Compares EPCOT Restaurant to Airport Food Court

Walt Disney World Resort’s newest cafe, Connections Eatery, opened at EPCOT on April 27. The Quick Service restaurant is one of the latest additions to EPCOT during its long overhaul.

Connections Eatery replaced Electric Umbrella, a Quick Service restaurant that served burgers, flatbread pizzas, and other American fares. However, reactions to the newest Disney Park restaurant have been mixed, with one Guest feeling “ripped off” after purchasing an $11 slice of pizza.

In a TikTok, @magicalhijinx asked her husband what he thought of Connections Eatery:

“It’s nice that they got rid of the Electric Umbrella and replaced it with the food court from LaGuardia Airport,” he replies, deadpan. Connections Eatery has a much more modern, minimalist look than the retro Electric Umbrella.

More on Connections Eatery

Dine under Spaceship Earth at Walt Disney World’s newest Quick Service American restaurant on your next trip to EPCOT. From Disney:

Take your taste buds on a tour around the world with dishes inspired by Italian, French and Asian cuisines. A Sensational Meal