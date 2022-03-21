Progress Chugs Along On Disney’s Newest Restaurant

While there is a lot happening at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, none of the projects come close to the scope of what’s happening at EPCOT.

So much work is being done on the Park, with construction chugging along for the last few years. Soon, we will see the debut of three brand-new lands, replacing what is currently known as Future World. These three new lands will allow all of EPCOT to feel connected with four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world.

World Showcase will soon also be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The construction on these three lands has been ongoing, and now, we are beginning to see certain aspects of the theme park taking shape.

Along with these new land expansions, EPCOT is also getting a very exciting new attraction with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This incredibly immersive and thrilling roller coaster will be like nothing we have seen before, with an innovative ride vehicle and amazing theming.

EPCOT also recently got a new restaurant in the form of Space 220, a luxurious eatery that sends Guests into outer space to enjoy out-of-this-world food and drinks. And speaking of restaurants, EPCOT is also getting another unique place for Guests to eat soon.

Called Connections Cafe and Eatery, this new restaurant is very exciting and in a tweet thread from bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct), we can see what all is being done in this new space:

Seems like menu displays in progress in Connections Eatery (at left). Also seen here is a peek at one of many murals being applied.

Seems like menu displays in progress in Connections Eatery (at left). Also seen here is a peek at one of many murals being applied. pic.twitter.com/6FSEgbIKkE — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 20, 2022

In the next few tweets we can see work on a mural of one of the walls:

A view of some of the murals being applied inside Connections Eatery. Restroom signage is up. Arrow at a theming element.

A view of some of the murals being applied inside Connections Eatery. Restroom signage is up. Arrow at a theming element. pic.twitter.com/HZYw3Mxd77 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 20, 2022

Two different views of one of the murals being applied in Connections Eatery. (This is work in progress. The artists will work out the issues seen.)

Two different views of one of the murals being applied in Connections Eatery. (This is work in progress. The artists will work out the issues seen.) pic.twitter.com/7NFJRL9G6I — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 20, 2022

A look at one of the murals in being applied inside Connections Eatery. Also seen are some theming elements in progress.

A look at one of the murals in being applied inside Connections Eatery. Also seen are some theming elements in progress. pic.twitter.com/PTMKyMo6Az — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 20, 2022

Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley shared on Instagram that “the gardens and greenery within World Celebration will complement the interiors,” and that the “show kitchens will provide a culinary experience for our guests within. The cafe was inspired by the core EPCOT idea of ‘connecting’ – by the common bond we share over food and the gathering of people across cultures.”

While the EPCOT project is far from complete, we are super excited to get these closer looks at the progress being made.

At the moment, EPCOT is now celebrating the International Flower and Garden Festival, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also debut this year! Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!