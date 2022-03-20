Insane Disney Skyliner Line Stretches THROUGHOUT Disney Resort

Many Disney World Resort Guests have been taking to social media to share frustrations, including those relating to transportation lines.

We recently reported on the insane bus lines at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. Now, we are seeing insane Disney Skyliner lines in the morning as Guests are eager to get to their preferred destination.

We have seen a massive increase in crowd levels at Walt Disney World, for example, over the last few months. As we continue to fight the ongoing pandemic, more families are eager to get out and travel again. In fact, many are saying that Walt Disney World is operating its attendance on a pre-pandemic level, but we now have confirmation that is not true.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

On a recent Walt Disney World vacation, one TikTok user was staying at either Disney’s Pop Century or Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. When they arrived at the Resort Skyliner line in the morning, they were shocked at how long the line was.

As seen in the video below, the line stretched from the Skyliner hub, all the way throughout Disney’s Pop Century. The user said that despite the long line, the wait was approximately 25-minutes long.