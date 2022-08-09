Songs Disney Should’ve Included In Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Playlist

The latest Disney World roller coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — is a family-friendly coaster and offers exciting thrills with an innovative ride vehicle that offers 360-degree motion for riders. The ride is currently located at EPCOT.

Disney describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

While Guests blast off into the universe, one of six songs will play, enhancing the ride experience. The “Awesome Mix” playlist includes:

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Disco Inferno” by The Trammps

“Conga” by Gloria Estefan

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

Fans of the ride are currently trying to ride as often as possible in attempt to get all six songs so that they can rank their favorites. Although I love all six songs, my least favorite is “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears as I feel the tempo and mood of the song is just too slow and doesn’t get my as hyped as the others. With that being said, I began to compile a list of songs I feel could have been a better fit for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Here are just some of the songs I would’ve liked to see included in The “Awesome Mix” playlist.

“Paranoid” by Black Sabbath

The tempo, beat, and feel of this song I feel would fit perfectly into Cosmic Rewind. Close your eyes, pretend you are on the attraction, and let me know your thoughts!

“Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne

Star-Lord doesn’t want Rock and Roll to end, and “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne is a perfect Rock and Roll song!

“Barracuda” by Heart

“Barracuda” came out in 1977, and the 70s is a lot of what is on Star-Lord’s playlist from the films — plus, the upbeat tempo and vibe of this song gets everyone hyped! Therefore, I feel this one would be a perfect fit.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac

Of course I had to include some Fleetwood Mac. I can just imagine zooming through the universe to this song, trying to save the galaxy — can you?

“Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses

Not only is Guns N’ Roses one of the most iconic and well-known bands, but “Welcome to the Jungle” is guaranteed to get you hyped. This would be a perfect song to ride Cosmic Rewind too!

Cosmic Rewind currently utilizes a Virtual Queue system, similar to how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance operated when it first opened. Per Disney:

A virtual queue is in place for this attraction. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue is not available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours. Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience. View important information about the virtual queue. Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed.

What do you think? Which songs would you have liked to see added to Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments below.

The opinions reflected in this article do not reflect Inside the Magic’s views overall.