Guests Have Rare Cosmic Rewind Experience, Hear Unique Ride Delay Audio

The latest Disney roller coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — is a family-friendly coaster and offers exciting thrills with an innovative ride vehicle that offers 360-degree motion for riders.

Disney Imagineers thought of everything when building Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, even what happens when there is a ride delay! Some lucky Guests are able to hear rare audio in select parts of the ride if the attraction is delayed for whatever reason.

For starters, as you are climbing your first hill, Guests hear audio and video from Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, and Drax, getting riders ready for their adventure. If there is a delay, however, Centurion Tal Marik (Terry Crews) will come onto the video and explain there has been a temporary interruption. This is just one of the rare audio clips Guests may hear.

Another was caught on video by TikTok user waltdisneyworldparks. The video, which you can see below or by clicking here, shows the audio that plays when Guests are delayed right before the launch. As Guests turn around and prepare for the launch, Guests typically hear “I think we jumped back”, which is right when the coaster starts up again and one of the six songs plays.

However, when there is a delay, Guests will hear an extended audio clip which includes Rocket, Star-Lord, and Groot all talking about how we jumped back all the way to the Big Bang.

The audio only plays when trying to entertain Guests during a slight delay. The good news is this audio fits so well into the storyline that if this was your first time riding, you would have no idea this wasn’t the norm! Disney Imagineers really thought of everything when building Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Disney describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Additionally, Cosmic Rewind utilizes a Virtual Queue system, similar to how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance operated when it first opened. Per Disney:

A virtual queue is in place for this attraction. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue is not available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours. Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience. View important information about the virtual queue. Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed.

