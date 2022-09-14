If you were hoping for the return of the Disney Dining Plan, you’re likely to be disappointed.

Since reopening during the COVID pandemic, many Disney fans have wondered when the beloved Disney Dining Plans would return as offerings for Guests.

Many Guests enjoyed the freedom that came with being able to have their food purchased ahead of time, which helped them plan a little better financially during their trip to Walt Disney World Resort, but more than two years later, the offering still has not returned.

There were four distinct dining plans– including the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan, Disney Dining Plan, Disney Dining Plan Plus, and the Disney Deluxe Dining Plan– that allowed Guests to plan out their meals in the best way that suited their vacation.

While many fans were hoping for an update at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California this past weekend, Disney remained silent on the offering’s future. As a matter of fact, Disney never even made mention of its return or any plans for it to be offered in the future.

As exciting announcements and teasers continued to be shared– especially during the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products panel on Sunday– Chairman Josh D’Amaro never made mention of the dining plan.

This has led many to believe that it may never return, but at the very least, it will remain unavailable indefinitely.

More on the Disney Dining Plan

Though all are listed as temporarily unavailable, there were several Dining Plans that used to be offered by Walt Disney World Resort.

These included the following:

Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan

Dine at any of the 100+ Quick-Service Disney World locations where you can stop and enjoy 2 casual meals per day. Just order and find a seat—no dining reservations required! This fast and easy meal plan is perfect for Guests who are on-the-go. Everyone in the party ages 3 and over receives the following: 2 Quick-Service Meals (per night of stay)

(per night of stay) 2 Snacks/Nonalcoholic Drinks (per night of stay)

(per night of stay) One Resort-Refillable Drink Mug*. Disney Dining Plan Delight in classic dining options and enjoy one Quick-Service meal and one Table-Service meal per day. This option allowed you to plan your meals for the day easily. Choose your Quick-Service meal when you’re in a hurry and indulge in a Table-Service or Character Dining experience when it’s time to slow down and savor the moment. Everyone in the party ages 3 and over receives the following: One Quick-Service Meal (per night of stay)

(per night of stay) One Table-Service Meal (per night of stay)

(per night of stay) 2 Snacks/Nonalcoholic Drinks (per night of stay)

(per night of stay) One Resort-Refillable Drink Mug*

Disney Dining Plan Plus

Indulge in Table-Service experiences or keep on-the-go with convenient Quick-Service meals—and enjoy the flexibility of dining your way each and every day!

Everyone in the party ages 3 and over receives the following:

2 Meals – Any combination of Table-Service and Quick-Service (per night of stay)

– Any combination of Table-Service and Quick-Service (per night of stay) 2 Snacks/Nonalcoholic Drinks (per night of stay)

(per night of stay) One Resort-Refillable Drink Mug*

Disney Deluxe Dining Plan Take advantage of even more flexibility with 3 daily meal credits to enjoy any combination of Quick-Service, Table-Service, Signature Dining locations and Dinner Shows. Everyone in the party ages 3 and over receives the following: 3 Meals – Any combination of Table-Service and Quick-Service (per night of stay)

– Any combination of Table-Service and Quick-Service (per night of stay) 2 Snacks/Nonalcoholic Drinks (per night of stay)

(per night of stay) One Resort-Refillable Drink Mug*

