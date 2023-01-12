Fans Want Nighttime Shows to Return to Animal Kingdom

There has been a flurry of news from Disney this week. For instance, Disneyland announced revised Park Hopper ticket restrictions, lower tier ticket price availability, and complimentary PhotoPass digital attraction photos. And at Disney World, relaxed Park reservation requirements and free self-parking for Guests at Disney Resort hotels made the list as well.

Another big piece of news for Guests planning to visit Disney World includes the return of two nighttime shows: Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Forever at EPCOT’s World Showcase Lagoon. However, amid all the announcements for nighttime shows, Guests were disappointed that Disney did not announce a new nighttime show for Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom does have some nighttime experiences, such as the Tree of Life Awakenings, where the tree lights up with colorful lights and projections, and the bioluminescent forest in Pandora. However, fans miss the shows that took place at the Discovery River Amphitheater, such as the nighttime show Rivers of Light, which closed in March 2020, and the daytime show Disney KiteTails, which closed a few months ago in September 2022.

Amid the announcements for other Disney World Parks getting new nighttime experiences, Twitter user @AestheticPuppet asked if Guests could see the return of a new nighttime show at Animal Kingdom:

Can we talk about getting a night time show back at DAK now? Something like World of Color? https://twitter.com/AestheticPuppet/status/1612844721457569793

The poster then explained in response to other comments that they just want the amphitheater to be utilized rather than sitting unused.

Other commenters on this thread agreed with the Tweet, lamenting the lack of shows that were once at the amphitheater. For instance, Twitter user @wdwaristocrafts commented:

We were JUST talking about this when we were there on Sunday. Either a drone show in the amphitheatre or, hell, a nighttime parade, since they had a parade around Discovery Island before!

Additionally, @parksguy88 joined the conversation:

It seems like they gave up on having that park be a nighttime park since COVID.

User @Captainn00dles also added thoughts about the lack of nighttime shows:

With how they close everything at dusk. I just don’t see that happening which is sad. Due to how beautiful the place is at night.

Some commenters even mentioned that they would take the old shows back rather than having nothing at all. Others even suggested having a nighttime version of KiteTails as a substitute.

Though it is unclear if Disney will bring back any of these previous shows or bring new shows to the amphitheater, it would not be too shocking if we heard any news on this front in the coming weeks, as Disney has already announced several upcoming dining, entertainment, and attractions projects in the near future.

Would you want to see more nighttime experiences like these at Animal Kingdom?