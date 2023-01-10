Disneyland Guests Will Soon Get Free Perk That Disney World Guests Still Have to Pay For!

It’s no secret that a Disneyland Resort vacation is expensive. From Park tickets to Resort hotels to dining, there’s a lot to consider when budgeting for a visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure!

However, a new announcement on Tuesday will put some money back in Disney Parks Guests’ pockets. In addition to a change in Park Hopping hours, the California Disney Park will offer free attraction PhotoPass downloads starting February 4. From Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin:

NEW: Park hopping hours at Disneyland will begin at 11 a.m. starting February 4. Also starting on that date, guests will also be able to receive complimentary PhotoPass attraction downloads for the Disney100 celebration

This change comes at the start of Disney100 – celebrating 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios. It’s also part of a major shift at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort this week. The Disney Parks announced the return of free Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking, updates to Park Pass Reservations for Annual Passholders, and even the opening date of TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom.

Interestingly, Walt Disney World Resort isn’t receiving the same treatment. Guests will still need to purchase individual photos, Memory Maker, or a one-day PhotoPass. In the coming months, though, Guests who purchase Disney Genie+ will receive complimentary attraction photos:

NEW: Guests with Genie+ at WDW will receive complimentary digital downloads of their PhotoPass attraction photos on the day of Genie+ purchase. Updated: No start date announced yet. Coming in the next few months.

NEW: Guests with Genie+ at WDW will receive complimentary digital downloads of their PhotoPass attraction photos on the day of Genie+ purchase. Updated: No start date announced yet. Coming in the next few months. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 10, 2023

While the free PhotoPass attraction photos start at Disneyland Resort on February 4, Walt Disney World Resort has yet to announce a date for the PhotoPass addition to Disney Genie+.

Follow along with Inside the Magic as we report breaking Disney Park news!

Are you excited about the changes announced for Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort?