Disney Ending Infamous Daytime Show This Month

It’s official, a very “special” Disney World offering will be ending soon.

There has never been a more infamous Disney World show than Animal Kingdom’s KiteTails. Guests have taken to social media to share various videos of the daytime show as, throughout Disney KiteTails, kites crash land into the stands, which Disney now says is supposed to happen and is “all part of the fun.”

While fun, lots of Guests saw this show as a failure and a “meme” as we covered before. Earlier this year, Disney cut a ton of showtimes for this experience.

Unfortunately, for the remaining fans of the show, its time at the Animal Kingdom has come to an end.

This was confirmed in a tweet from reporter Scott Gustin (@Scott Gustin). Disney now states that Guests can enjoy Disney KiteTails until September 30, 2022.

We are unsure if something will replace the show or what future plans Disney has.

The official description of KiteTails reads:

Hearts and imaginations will soar as incredible kites and windcatchers dance through the air to the beat of beloved Disney songs during this high-flying performance at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. Be awed by elaborate, three-dimensional kites of Simba, Zazu, King Louie, Baloo and more as they take flight above the Discovery River Theater—beginning October 1, 2021 during the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort.

Will you miss this show?

